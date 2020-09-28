Log in
Equinor plans $2 billion Breidablikk oilfield development

09/28/2020 | 01:55am EDT
Equinor's logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Stavanger

Equinor and its partners in Norway's Breidablikk oil discovery have agreed on an 18.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.95 billion) development plan for the North Sea field, the state-controlled company said on Monday.

Partners in the field are ConocoPhillips, Petoro and Vaar Energi, a unit of Eni.

"The Breidablikk field is one of the largest undeveloped oil discoveries on the Norwegian continental shelf," Equinor said in a statement.

The field is estimated to contain some 200 million barrels of oil, and is scheduled to begin output in the first half of 2024, Equinor said.

Deploying remote-control technology designed to cut costs, the field will have subsea-installations only, rather than a traditional platform, taking advantage of its proximity to the older Grane oil platform and an extensive pipeline network.

"Breidablikk is being phased in during a period of declining oil production at Grane and will help maintain the activity level on the platform," Equinor said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 0.30% 33.7 Delayed Quote.-48.18%
ENI SPA -1.81% 6.689 Delayed Quote.-51.69%
EQUINOR ASA 0.33% 138.55 Delayed Quote.-21.05%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.60% 41.56 Delayed Quote.-36.77%
WTI -0.52% 39.869 Delayed Quote.-34.31%
