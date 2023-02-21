Equinor sells Bahamas oil terminal to Estonian Liwathon Group

"Since we bought the South Riding Point terminal in 2009, the flow in the oil market in North America has changed significantly for Equinor and the company has increasingly sold crude to other regions globally," Equinor said in a statement.

"Consequently, we believe a new owner would be better positioned for the further development of the terminal," the company added.

Equinor did not disclose financials for the the deal.

A 2019 hurricane damaged the terminal, causing an oil spill that affected a nearby forest as well as the site. Equinor said testing of the groundwater outside the terminal, following clean-up operations, had shown no sign of hydrocarbon deposits.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto)