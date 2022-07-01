Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Equinor will shut output at 3 oilfields in case of July 5 strike

07/01/2022 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Equinor's logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Stavanger

OSLO (Reuters) -Equinor will shut down production at the Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East fields off Norway if strike action starts on July 5, the company told Reuters on Friday.

Some 74 Norwegian offshore oil workers across the three fields plan to go on strike, the Lederne trade union said on Thursday, following a vote by its members to reject a wage deal negotiated with oil companies.

"If there is a strike, we will shut down the three installations," said an Equinor spokesperson.

The total petroleum production at the three fields is 89,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, he said.

While Oseberg East and Oseberg South only produce oil, Gudrun produces both oil and gas. Gas output at the field is 27,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The planned cuts correspond to around 3% of Norway's daily oil production and some 1.4% of its natural gas output, according to a Reuters calculation.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:19aGalloping inflation forces Sri Lankan households to cut back on meals
RE
09:18aUK's Johnson faces calls to suspend lawmaker over sexual misconduct allegations
RE
09:16aUkraine war's disruption sends agriculture input prices up nearly 10% in Q1 - Eurostat
RE
09:15aWho says the who european region represents almost 90 percent of…
RE
09:14aOil futures extend gains, u.s. distillate prices up by 5%…
RE
09:11aWho says since last statement on 15 june, six new countries and…
RE
09:09aFactbox-Western companies in Russian oil and gas sector
RE
09:06aEquinor will shut output at 3 oilfields in case of July 5 strike
RE
09:05aSA's Eskom To Reduce Loadshedding On Saturday And Sunday
RE
09:05aS.AFRICAN STATE POWER UTILITY ESKOM : Loadshedding will then be…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Some investors bet top growth stocks will thrive in U.S. reces..
2Transcript : Micron Technology, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 30, 20..
3Pharmaceutical companies still have the upper hand
4U.S. housing hold-ups put thousands of jobs on the line
5Engie Brasil Energia S A : concession bid on Aneel auction

HOT NEWS