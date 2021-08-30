Equinox Strategy Partners :' Lana Manganiello Among Inspirational Women Award Nominees

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox Strategy Partners' Director Lana Manganiello has been selected as a nominee by Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing for its inaugural 'Inspirational Women Awards.' Manganiello specializes in training and coaching professionals and firms in law, accounting and business management on strategies for developing the next generation of talent and growing revenue. "We believe business development skills and career fulfillment are intertwined and are passionate about strengthening both in the professionals we serve," said Manganiello.

"This recognition demonstrates the passion, commitment and results Lana brings to all that she does," said Equinox Strategy Partners' Managing Partner Jonathan R. Fitzgarrald.

Recently recognized as a 'Woman to Watch' by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Manganiello volunteers her time with numerous organizations throughout Southern California. She serves as Vice President on the Board of Directors and Chair of the Marketing Committee for Counsel for Justice (CFJ), the Los Angeles County Bar Association's pro-bono arm. The CFJ is focused on providing equal access to legal services in the community by raising funds and directly contributing at the frontlines of justice in four key areas: domestic violence, support of our veterans, immigration assistance and AIDS services. She also serves on the Leadership Advisory Board for Vista del Mar, a non-profit organization providing programs and services for children with mental health and behavioral disorders. Manganiello also serves on the Advisory Board of the Westside Family Health Center, a comprehensive community health care provider addressing the needs of anyone who walks through their doors, regardless of inability to pay, by providing high quality care on a sliding fee scale.

Equinox Strategy Partners, headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York and San Diego, concentrates on training and coaching service professionals and firms. Manganiello and her team facilitate 12-month, business development coaching and training programs that instill the client development and service skills required to sustain a growing practice. Clients report the training has increased revenue by an average of 21 percent annually.

The 'Inspirational Women Forum & Awards' recognizes female business leaders in Los Angeles for their noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months. The virtual awards ceremony will be held on October 26, 2021 at 1pm. To learn more about the event, click here.

EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS provides service professionals in law, accounting and business management firms with strategies for growth. With offices in Los Angeles, San Diego and New York, their professionals provide firms nationwide with strategies for driving revenue and boosting market visibility.

SOURCE Equinox Strategy Partners