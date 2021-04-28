Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EquipmentWatch Releases Study on Value of Brand in Equipment Pricing

04/28/2021 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentWatch, the world leader in data, software and insight for the heavy equipment industry, today announces a research study on the value of a brand name during the lifecycle of heavy equipment. The report takes a deep dive into the impact of brand on pricing for construction, lift and agricultural equipment on the resale and auction channels.   

Insights include: 

  • Learn what brand premium is and how it has influenced the resale and auction channels over the past two years  
  • Understand how brand name contributes to an equipment’s price to help you with your equipment-buying strategy 
  • Caterpillar's construction equipment had the highest brand premium for 2019 and 2020, see which other brands rounded out the top five 
  • Deere captures highest overall brand premium for agricultural equipment on both the resale and auction channels, see details on which types of their equipment have the highest and lowest brand premium

Read the full report here: 

What’s a Brand Name Worth?

About EquipmentWatch 
EquipmentWatch is the trusted source for heavy equipment data and intelligence. EquipmentWatch produces the leading database information products for the construction equipment industry and is the world leader in independent, third-party heavy equipment research serving more than 15,000 professional, high-volume users of construction, ag, and lift/access data. The EquipmentWatch products are valuable tools in decisions surrounding the purchase, valuation, operation, and equipment disposal. 

For more than 60 years, EquipmentWatch has served contractors, equipment manufacturers, dealers, rental companies, lenders, insurers, and government agencies involved in heavy civil construction. EquipmentWatch owns The Rental Rate Blue Book.  For more information, visit www.equipmentwatch.com

About Informa  
Informa PLC is a leading international business to business information services group, operating in more than 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.  

Media Contact: 
Alphonso Crawford 
EquipmentWatch 
470.602.4773
alphonso.crawford@informa.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:38aSTANLEY BLACK & DECKER  : Q1 2021 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Earnings Conference Call Slides
PU
09:38aSKILLZ  : NFL and Skillz Launch Game Developer Challenge, Submission Period Now Open–
PU
09:38aVALID SOLUÇÕES S A  : Notice to shareholders - Adoption of the cumulative voting process at AESM 2021
PU
09:38aCOMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL  : Observes International Workers' Memorial Day
PU
09:38aXINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION  : Update announcement on the progress of the judicial auction of the a shares held by the concert party of substantial shareholder
PU
09:38aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION  : : Cessation Of Executive Director And Managing Director
PU
09:38aWARNER MUSIC  : Anton Partridge Named Director of Global Strategy, Electronic Music for Warner Recorded Music
PU
09:38aLLOYDS BANKING  : Purchase agreement
PU
09:38aFORM OF PROXY FOR USE BY SHAREHOLDERS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 4 JUNE 2021 AT 11 : 00 a.m. (and at any adjournment thereof)
PU
09:37aDEUTSCHE BANK  : Restructuring Deutsche Bank shows best quarter in 7 years
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR : Ethereum jumps to record high on report of EIB digital bond issuance
2Tesla says bitcoin investment worth $2.48 billion
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
4Google sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback
5KAMBI GROUP PLC : KAMBI : Q1 Report 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ