By Shivangi  Lahiri
       July 29 (Reuters) - Asian equities regained their
footing on Monday, heading into a week packed with key central
bank policy decisions and domestic economic data that would
influence traders' positions in risky emerging assets in the
near term.
    Rebounding from a sharp sell-off last week when investors
rotated out of tech stocks, MSCI's gauge of equities in emerging
Asia and a broader index of stocks in Asia
excluding Japan advanced 1% each. 
    Regional currencies were largely steady, except for the
Malaysian ringgit and the South Korean won
which gained modestly, taking the former to its highest since
early January.
    Traders globally will be focusing on Wednesday's monetary
policy meetings of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
    While uncertainty lingers about the BOJ's stance on interest
rate and its bond-buying program, investors will be scouring the
Fed's statements, seeking further validation for their bets of a
September rate cut.
    "If the FOMC does pivot more dovish, that should set the
scene for further dollar declines" and lend support to Asian
currencies, said Khoon Goh, Asia research head at ANZ.
    A Fed rate cut would widen yield differentials between U.S.
and Asian bonds, making emerging markets attractive for
investors. CME's FedWatch tool shows a 100% chance of a rate cut
in September.
    In Malaysia, the ringgit advanced 0.5% to 4.630 a
dollar, its highest since early January, and a third successive
day of gains, while the benchmark index added 0.8%. 
Both stocks and currency have outperformed peers this year.
    Investors see Malaysia occupying a sweet spot as political
stability, favourable policies, and strong growth have attracted
massive flows this year, bolstering equities and the currency.
    "Political stability has returned and is expected to be
around for a while," Goh added.
    Ringgit support could stem from "coordinated conversions" to
domestic currency by government-linked companies, along with a
central bank that is holding rates even as a pivot narrative
gains momentum globally, Maybank analysts said in a client note.
    Elsewhere, shares in Seoul and in Taipei
advanced more than 1.5%, stabilising after last week's massive
sell-off by traders ditching megacap stocks.
    In Japan, the yen strengthened as much as 0.4% while
the Nikkei share average rebounded from Friday's
three-month low.
    A Reuters poll of 37 economists showed the BOJ is likely to
skip rate hikes this month but prioritise scaling back
bond-buying.
    A BOJ that is more hawkish than expected would spell further
strength in the Japanese yen, which would spill into Asian
currencies, Goh added.
    Inflation data from Indonesia and South Korea will also be
on investors' radar this week.

    HIGHLIGHTS:
    ** BOJ's victory lap on deflation paves way for rate-hike
cycle
    ** South Korea prepares support for e-commerce vendors hit
by payment delays
    ** Indonesia's Q2 FDI up 16.6% y/y, investment ministry says
    ** Venezuela's Maduro wins third term, electoral authority
says
    ** Markets in Thailand closed for a public holiday
 Asia stock                                                                    
 indexes and                                                                   
 currencies                                                                    
 at 0438 GMT                                                                   
 COUNTRY      FX          FX            FX          INDEX    STOCKS            STOCKS
                RIC         DAILY %       YTD %                DAILY %           YTD %
 Japan                    +0.12         -8.12                2.39              15.25
 China                    -0.08         -2.18                0.04              -2.78
 India                    +0.01         -0.61                0.29              14.61
 Indonesia                +0.00         -5.47                0.18              0.39
 Malaysia                 +0.50         -0.91                0.74              11.69
 Philippines              -0.07         -5.14                0.31              4.60
 S.Korea                  +0.14         -6.79                1.27              4.19
 Singapore                +0.02         -1.68                0.73              6.52
 Taiwan                   -0.06         -6.44                0.67              24.18
 Thailand                 -             -4.86                -                 -7.67
 
    
 (Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)