Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Equities and oil prices slump on Omicron and growth fears

12/20/2021 | 04:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a stock quotation board at a brokerage in Tokyo

LONDON (Reuters) - Stocks fell and oil prices slid more than 3% on Monday as surging Omicron COVID-19 cases triggered tighter curbs in Europe and U.S. growth prospects dimmed after a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill suffered a potentially fatal blow.

The spread of the Omicron variant saw the Netherlands go into lockdown on Sunday and put pressure on others to follow, though the United States seemed set to remain open.

S&P and Nasdaq futures fell 1.3%, pointing to a lower Wall Street open, after U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who is key to President Joe Biden's hopes of passing the investment bill, said on Sunday he would not support the package.

"Omicron ... remains one of the biggest issues for markets right now and has significantly clouded the outlook moving into year-end," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note, adding that Manchin's stance "marks a significant blow for President Biden's economic agenda".

Goldman Sachs cut its U.S. real GDP forecast for the first quarter of 2022 to 2% from 3% previously, and marginally reduced forecasts for the second and third quarters.

European and UK stocks hit two-week lows, dropping 1.9% and 1.8% respectively.

MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.8% to its lowest in a year and the world stocks index hit its lowest in nearly two weeks.

Emerging market stocks also hit their lowest in a year.

Beijing lightened the mood a little by cutting one-year loan rates for the first time in 20 months, though some had hoped for an easing in five-year rates as well.

The timing of the cut ahead of the Jan 1 interest rate resetting date for corporate loans was positive for corporate borrowers, JPMorgan analysts said.

Chinese blue chips still fell 1.5%, while Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.1%.

Oil prices swung lower amid concerns the spread of the Omicron variant would crimp demand for fuel and signs of improving supply. [O/R]

Brent fell 3.2% to $71.16 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 3.6% to $68.30 per barrel.

While coronavirus restrictions cloud the outlook for economic growth, they also risk keeping inflation elevated, prompting central banks to consider raising rates.

It was notable that Federal Reserve officials were openly talking of hiking rates as soon as March and of starting to run down the central bank's balance sheet in mid-2022.

That is earlier than implied by futures, which had been well ahead of Fed intentions until now. The market has only priced in a 40% chance of a hike in March, with June still the favoured month for lift off.

The signals from the Fed are a major reason why long-dated Treasury yields fell last week as the short-end rose. That left the two-10 year curve near its flattest since late 2020, reflecting the risk that tighter policy will lead to recession.

Yields on U.S. 10-year notes were down at 1.37%, well below their 2021 top of 1.776%.

Ten-year German government bond yields fell to their lowest in nearly two weeks and were trading at -0.394%.

The Fed's hints of faster tightening, combined with safe-haven flows, underpinned the U.S. dollar index near its best for the year at 96.555, following a 0.7% jump on Friday.

The euro rose 0.22% to $1.1265, having shed 0.8% on Friday to threaten its low for the year. The dollar was at 113.45 against the yen, down 0.2%.

Sterling fell 0.25% to $1.321 as Omicron worries erased all the gains made following the Bank of England's surprise rate rise last week.

The Turkish lira hit a record low and was trading at 17.49 to the dollar on concerns over President Tayyip Erdogan's low interest rates economic policy and soaring inflation.

Gold gained 0.16% to $1,801 an ounce, having broken a five-week losing streak last week as equities slipped.

(Editing by Sam Holmes, Kenneth Maxwell and Philippa Fletcher)

By Carolyn Cohn and Wayne Cole


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.59% 0.62904 Delayed Quote.0.49%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.52% 80.41 Delayed Quote.2.03%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.44% 0.7085 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.49% 1.17025 Delayed Quote.5.05%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.43% 149.557 Delayed Quote.7.34%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.31% 1.31823 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.40% 0.686606 Delayed Quote.7.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.33% 87.734 Delayed Quote.9.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.24% 0.77317 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -3.77% 10.536 Delayed Quote.22.14%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.09% 12257.36 Delayed Quote.4.89%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.08% 127.781 Delayed Quote.1.45%
EURO / TURKISH LIRA (EUR/TRY) 5.35% 19.6363 Delayed Quote.103.33%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.12628 Delayed Quote.-7.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.06% 0.011703 Delayed Quote.4.39%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.06% 1.496021 Delayed Quote.5.93%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.19% 0.013187 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.09% 0.8132 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -2.28% 156.76 Delayed Quote.23.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.66% 70.26 Delayed Quote.44.26%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.07% 15169.682092 Real-time Quote.17.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.42% 76.115 Delayed Quote.4.20%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.33% 0.67091 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
NIKKEI 225 -2.13% 27937.81 Real-time Quote.4.01%
S&P 500 -1.03% 4620.64 Delayed Quote.23.02%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.15% 0.887879 Delayed Quote.8.68%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.08% 113.449 Delayed Quote.10.18%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 5.49% 17.5135 Delayed Quote.121.04%
WTI -3.05% 67.202 Delayed Quote.49.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:36aMultinationals add 17,000 jobs in Ireland in 2021-deputy PM
RE
04:36aNEWSMAKER-Nagel returns to Bundesbank as boss, likely to maintain house view
RE
04:34aFTSE Drops, Sterling Falls on Worries Over Covid-19 Restrictions
DJ
04:32aChinese influencer Viya fined 1.3 bln yuan for tax evasion
RE
04:32aIndian shares fall 3% as Omicron surge threatens global economic recovery
RE
04:29aTurkey's crisis rattles the faithful in Erdogan's heartland
RE
04:29aAfter inflation, a bond supply shock may be next for markets
RE
04:29aGermany considers contact restrictions to soften looming COVID-19 wave
RE
04:29aLondon banking job exodus to EU slows despite Brexit
RE
04:27aChina summons Quora-like Zhihu for unlawful release of information
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stay, swap or shed: Investors brace for delisting of U.S.-listed China ..
2Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year
3Equities and oil prices slump on Omicron and growth fears
4Novo Nordisk shares slump on obesity drug supply challenges
5Lundin Mining to Acquire Josemaria Resources, Meaningfully Increasing C..

HOT NEWS