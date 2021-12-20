Equities and oil prices slump on Omicron and growth fears

* U.S. stock futures down 1.3%, Europe stocks down 1.9%
* Asia stocks down 1.8% at lowest in a year
* Beijing cuts one-year loan rates 5 bps
* Dollar near highs for the year
LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Stocks fell and oil prices slid
more than 3% on Monday as surging Omicron COVID-19 cases
triggered tighter curbs in Europe and U.S. growth prospects
dimmed after a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill suffered
a potentially fatal blow.
The spread of the Omicron variant saw the Netherlands go
into lockdown on Sunday and put pressure on others to follow,
though the United States seemed set to remain open.
S&P and Nasdaq futures fell 1.3%, pointing to
a lower Wall Street open, after U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a
moderate Democrat who is key to President Joe Biden's hopes of
passing the investment bill, said on Sunday he would not support
the package.
"Omicron ... remains one of the biggest issues for markets
right now and has significantly clouded the outlook moving into
year-end," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note, adding that
Manchin's stance "marks a significant blow for President Biden’s
economic agenda".
Goldman Sachs cut its U.S. real GDP forecast for the first
quarter of 2022 to 2% from 3% previously, and marginally reduced
forecasts for the second and third quarters.
European and UK stocks hit two-week lows, dropping
1.9% and 1.8% respectively.
MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.8% to its lowest in a year and the world
stocks index hit its lowest in nearly two weeks.
Emerging market stocks also hit their lowest in a
year.
Beijing lightened the mood a little by cutting one-year loan
rates for the first time in 20 months, though some had hoped for
an easing in five-year rates as well.
The timing of the cut ahead of the Jan 1 interest rate
resetting date for corporate loans was positive for corporate
borrowers, JPMorgan analysts said.
Chinese blue chips still fell 1.5%, while
Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.1%.
Oil prices swung lower amid concerns the spread of the
Omicron variant would crimp demand for fuel and signs of
improving supply.
Brent fell 3.2% to $71.16 a barrel, while U.S. crude
lost 3.6% to $68.30 per barrel.
While coronavirus restrictions cloud the outlook for
economic growth, they also risk keeping inflation elevated,
prompting central banks to consider raising rates.
It was notable that Federal Reserve officials were openly
talking of hiking rates as soon as March and of starting to run
down the central bank's balance sheet in mid-2022.
That is earlier than implied by futures, which had
been well ahead of Fed intentions until now. The market has only
priced in a 40% chance of a hike in March, with June still the
favoured month for lift off.
The signals from the Fed are a major reason why long-dated
Treasury yields fell last week as the short-end rose. That left
the two-10 year curve near its flattest since late 2020,
reflecting the risk that tighter policy will lead to recession.
Yields on U.S. 10-year notes were down at
1.37%, well below their 2021 top of 1.776%.
Ten-year German government bond yields fell to
their lowest in nearly two weeks and were trading at -0.394%.
The Fed's hints of faster tightening, combined with
safe-haven flows, underpinned the U.S. dollar index near its
best for the year at 96.555, following a 0.7% jump on
Friday.
The euro rose 0.22% to $1.1265, having shed 0.8% on
Friday to threaten its low for the year. The dollar was at
113.45 against the yen, down 0.2%.
Sterling fell 0.25% to $1.321 as Omicron worries
erased all the gains made following the Bank of England's
surprise rate rise last week.
The Turkish lira hit a record low and was
trading at 17.49 to the dollar on concerns over President Tayyip
Erdogan's low interest rates economic policy and soaring
inflation.
Gold gained 0.16% to $1,801 an ounce, having broken a
five-week losing streak last week as equities slipped.
(Editing by Sam Holmes, Kenneth Maxwell and Philippa Fletcher)