Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Equities dip, oil jumps, as investors wait on U.S. stimulus package

12/18/2020 | 06:16pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks outside the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global equity benchmarks slid while oil prices rallied to near nine-month highs on Friday as investors weighed hopes for a U.S. coronavirus relief package against moves by the U.S. government to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives continued to negotiate with the Republican-led Senate on a $900 billion piece of legislation to support the economy during a pandemic that has killed nearly 309,000 Americans.

"It does feel like we have a particularly light schedule in terms of events with markets in the U.S. going to be focused on the ongoing negotiations to see if we can get things over the line," said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of currency strategy at TD Securities.

Asian shares fell earlier in the day after Reuters reported that the United States was set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the country's top chipmaker, SMIC, to a trade blacklist later in the day.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.40% following broad declines in Asia and Europe.

In midday trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 157.11 points, or 0.52%, to 30,146.26, the S&P 500 lost 19.47 points, or 0.52%, to 3,703.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.83 points, or 0.12%, to 12,749.92.

U.S. benchmarks hit record highs on Thursday and touched new highs Friday before retreating.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc rose more than 3%, with massive trading volume, as it is set to become the most valuable company ever to be added to the S&P 500.

In currency markets, the British pound slipped off the two-and-a-half year high it hit Thursday with only days remaining before the UK leaves the European Union single market on Dec. 31. Sterling was last trading at $1.3504, down 0.57% on the day.

The EU warned there were just hours left to strike a deal, undermining British domestically focused mid-caps as the prospect of trade tariffs in the New Year loomed.

"The EU-UK talks could well go right up to the wire as neither side wants to be seen to be giving in too easily. It's all about the optics for both sides, so it could take a little bit longer than most people are comfortable with," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

The dollar index rose 0.222%, with the euro down 0.24% to $1.2237.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell 3/32 in price to yield 0.9379%, from 0.93% late on Thursday.

Markets were encouraged that the United States stood ready to ship 5.9 million doses of a new coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna.

Hopes for additional distribution of coronavirus vaccines helped push oil prices near nine-month highs. U.S. crude rose 1.2% to $48.94 per barrel and Brent was at $51.96, up 0.89% on the day.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Dan Grebler)

By David Randall


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.59% 30124.25 Delayed Quote.5.66%
NASDAQ 100 -0.45% 12695.027487 Delayed Quote.46.02%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.23% 12735.502064 Delayed Quote.41.08%
S&P 500 -0.62% 3699.38 Delayed Quote.15.22%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35pAryzta rejects bid approach from Elliott, updates on strategy
RE
01:35pEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE : VII EU-Brazil High-Level Political Dialogue
PU
01:34pColombia central bank holds interest rate at 1.75% for third month
RE
01:30pU.S. charges China-based Zoom executive with disrupting Tiananmen crackdown commemorations
RE
01:26pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 309,880 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
01:26pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 16,987,911 as of yesterday vs 16,756,581 in previous report on dec. 17
RE
01:26pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 309,880 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 306,427 in previous report on dec. 17
RE
01:24pBan on food aid restrictions blocked at WTO
RE
01:22pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for 4th week in a row -Baker Hughes
RE
01:21pBrazil's Odebrecht rebrands as Novonor to turn page on graft-stained history
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tesla shares rise in busy trade ahead of S&P 500 debut
2APPLE INC. : 'Gorilla' Google hit with third lawsuit as U.S. states sue over search dominance
3Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems
4S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record as investors eye fiscal stimulus
5SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ