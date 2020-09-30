Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Equities edge higher, dollar gains on last day of choppy quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 01:23pm EDT
Investors look at screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai

Global equity markets rose and safe-haven assets including the dollar inched higher Wednesday as investors weighed a rising number of COVID-19 cases and a chaotic U.S. presidential debate against better-than-expected U.S. private jobs data on the last day of a turbulent quarter.

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare and the economy in a bad-tempered first debate Tuesday night marked by personal insults and Trump's repeated interruptions of Biden.

"The only point worth mentioning is that the debate may have increased expectations for a contested election result," said UBS chief economist Paul Donovan. "Given the importance of international investors to U.S. markets, this may add volatility around the election."

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.65% following modest gains in Europe and mixed trading in Asia.

In afternoon trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 457.11 points, or 1.67%, to 27,909.77, the S&P 500 gained 41.75 points, or 1.25%, to 3,377.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 125.53 points, or 1.13%, to 11,210.78.

Better-than-expected gains in ADP's survey of private payrolls helped push U.S. equities higher.

"The election is not the primary driver of markets right now - the level of economic reopening is," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at the Bahnsen Group.

Globally, markets - most of which are headed for their first monthly retreats since March's coronavirus-triggered meltdown - either deepened losses or pulled back from highs scaled after data showed China's economic recovery remains on track.

MSCI's broadest index of world shares, which tracks nearly 50 countries <.MIWD00000PUS>, is on path for a 4% September loss. Overall, it is on track to close out the quarter with a 7% gain.

Oil is down just over 10% this month, while gold's 4.1% drop will make it its worst month since late 2016.

The U.S. dollar <=USD> crept higher and is set for its best monthly gain since July 2019, while Japan's yen rose 0.2% to 105.50 per dollar, its strongest daily rise in nearly two weeks.

As the Nov. 3 U.S. election draws closer, investors are increasingly expecting a bumpy final lap and are bracing for the possibility that the result will be unclear on Election Day.

Options trade points to a volatile November. Two-month dollar/yen volatility, a gauge of expected moves in the yen, is elevated, and its premium over one-month volatility is near record levels.

In the closing stages of Tuesday night's debate, Biden said he would accept defeat if he lost at the ballot box and would not claim victory prematurely.

Trump, who has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election, repeated unfounded allegations that mail-in voting would lead to fraud.

"I don't think we were expecting anything else from Trump," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone. "He continues to put that contested (result) risk premium back into the market."

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 13/32 in price to yield 0.6873%, from 0.645% late on Tuesday.

Oil prices were mixed as a rising number of coronavirus cases weighed on demand.

U.S. crude recently rose 1.3% to $39.80 per barrel and Brent was at $40.86, down 0.41% on the day.

By David Randall

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.63% 27907.69 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
NASDAQ 100 1.08% 11452.796073 Delayed Quote.30.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.06% 11208.865308 Delayed Quote.23.55%
S&P 500 1.19% 3376.56 Delayed Quote.3.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32pU.S. FAA chief tests Boeing 737 MAX in certification step
RE
01:23pEquities edge higher, dollar gains on last day of choppy quarter
RE
01:17pEU financial services chief says ready to cut off City of London if necessary
RE
01:16pFactbox - Casino firm Caesars bets on William Hill to boost growth
RE
01:16pCaesars to buy William Hill for £2.9 billion in sports-betting drive
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:10pU.S. CDC reports 205,372 coronavirus deaths
RE
01:06pDollar slides as risk sentiment rises on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2-
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group