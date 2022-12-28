Equities fall, oil pares losses with 2023, China reopening in focus

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Equity indexes edged lower
on Wednesday while oil prices tumbled as investors trudged
toward 2023 weighing hopes for a potential economic boost from
China's lifting COVID-19 restrictions against concerns about
rising infections there.
The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury turned
higher after falling earlier, following its biggest one-day jump
in just over two months on Tuesday.
In currencies, the dollar pared some gains after hitting a
one-week high against the yen and it regained some ground
against sterling after earlier falling sharply.
MSCI's broadest index of global stocks was
down 0.54% as investors stayed on the sidelines at the end of a
brutal year for equities. The global index is on course to end
2022 down about 20%, in its biggest percentage decline since
2008 during the financial crisis.
China's government had announced on Monday that they would
end requirements for inbound travellers to quarantine on Jan. 8.
The country's health system has come under heavy stress since
lifting restrictions. But strategists at JP Morgan forecast a
"likely infection peak" during the Lunar New Year holiday next
month, followed by a "cyclical upturn."
Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC in New
York, expects reopening of the world's second largest economy to
ultimately benefit the U.S. economy even if the current uptick
in infections is raising concerns.
"The speed at which they have reversed their stance has
caught people off guard. People are sceptical because the last
two years have been such a debacle in China," said Hayes.
But Amit Sinha, head of multi-asset strategy at Voya
Investment Management, said Tuesday's stock declines are the
result of "noise" including low liquidity and so-called tax loss
harvesting where investors sell money-losing investments.
"Today there's nibbling away at risk and selling for tax
loss harvesting purposes," said Sinha. "Markets have been going
down for the course of December. There's a negative sentiment
and momentum already."
And with uncertainty about 2023 abounding due to questions
such as when the U.S. Federal Reserve can cut interest rates and
whether it can control inflation without damaging the economy,
Sinha sees "reasons why people want to sell."
"There's no compelling reason to be on the other side. It
exaggerates the price decline," he said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 167.43 points,
or 0.5%, to 33,074.13, the S&P 500 lost 24.18 points, or
0.63%, to 3,805.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
93.23 points, or 0.9%, to 10,260.00.
In Treasuries, benchmark 10-year notes were up
2.7 basis points to 3.885%, from 3.858% late on Tuesday. The
30-year bond was last up 3.1 basis points to yield
3.9738%, from 3.943%. The 2-year note was last down
0.9 basis points to yield 4.3594%, from 4.368%.
"If the 10-year gets to 4%, the floodgates are going to
open, there will be a lot of buying at that level," said Jay
Sommariva, managing partner and chief of asset management at
Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
In foreign exchange markets, the dollar index rose
0.202%, with the euro down 0.17% to $1.062.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.64% versus the greenback at
134.34 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.2028, up 0.06% on the day.
Oil prices regained some lost ground by settlement as
traders weighed COVID news from China.
U.S. crude settled down 0.07% at $78.96 per barrel
while Brent finished at $83.26, down 1.27% on the day.
Gold prices dropped about 1% earlier in the session as
higher Treasury yields weighed and after the precious metal
reached a six-month peak on Tuesday.
Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $1,805.39 an ounce. U.S.
gold futures fell 0.55% to $1,808.80 an ounce.
(Reporting by Sinéad Carew, Chuck Mikolajczak, Ankur Banerjee,
Naomi Rovnick; Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas; Editing by
Tomasz Janowski, Alison Williams and Josie Kao)