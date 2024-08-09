* Taiwan stocks rise over 3%
* S.Korean won jumps up to 1%
* China inflation rises faster than expected
* Singapore equities market closed

By Adwitiya Srivastava and Sameer Manekar
       Aug 9 (Reuters) - Equities in Asian emerging markets
advanced on Friday, eyeing a positive end to an otherwise rough
week as benign U.S. jobless claims data calmed recession fears
and nudged the markets to pare back their bets of aggressive
rate cuts by the Fed.
    Taiwan's benchmark index surged more than 3% while
shares in South Korea added 1.4%. MSCI's gauge of Asian
emerging market equities, in which the two East
Asian countries hold roughly 40% weight, jumped 2%.
    Currencies in the region also logged broad gains against the
greenback: the Taiwanese dollar added 0.5% while South
Korea's won jumped 1%.
    In Southeast Asia, Malaysia's ringgit appreciated
0.3%, while the Philippine peso, Singapore dollar,
and the Thai baht ticked higher.
    MSCI's index of emerging market currencies
jumped 0.4% to its highest since early April.
    Markets have endured a roller-coaster of a week, with Monday
seeing a historical sell-off triggered by massive unwinding of
the yen-funded carry trade as data indicated the U.S. Federal
Reserve might have to be more aggressive in easing policy at a
time when the Bank of Japan (BOJ) looked poised for rate hikes.
    Some relief came later in the week in the form of assurances
from the BOJ that more tightening may not happen at a time of
heavy turbulence, sending the yen sharply lower.
    Further aiding the sentiment was the U.S. jobless claims
data overnight on Thursday that eased concerns of an economic
slowdown.
    Odds of a half-point rate cut by the Fed in mid-September
are down to 54% from 69% on Wednesday, according to CME's
FedWatch tool.
    "The fact that many have reacted and seen the U.S. weekly
jobless claims report as a signal shows how open-minded many who
had recently subscribed to the U.S. recession trade are," Chris
Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, said.
    Pointing to next week's data including U.S. inflation and
retail sales, Weston said "good numbers here and we could be
looking at a solid rally playing through the week in equity, and
risky markets more broadly".
    Equities in Malaysia, Indonesia, and
Thailand advanced between 0.5% and 1%, although were on
track for weekly losses.
    In the Philippines, the benchmark jumped 1% on Friday
and was just above water for the week ahead of the central bank
meeting next week where analysts still expect a rate cut despite
strong inflation.
    "Keeping monetary policy tight amid softer growth and benign
demand inflation may constrain growth more than necessary,"
analysts at Standard Chartered wrote, maintaining their view of
a quarter-point rate cut next week.
    In China, the yuan and the Shanghai Composite
Index both ticked higher after data showed consumer
prices rose at a slightly faster-than-expected pace last month,
although the underlying consumption trend remained soft in the
world's second-largest economy.
    Equity markets in Singapore were closed on Friday on
account of National Day.
    
    HIGHLIGHTS:    
    ** Indonesia's 10-year yield ticks higher to
6.808%
    ** US bans imports from five more Chinese companies over
Uyghur forced labor
    ** After ban, Thai opposition party likely to fight in
parliament, not streets
    ** Nobel laureate Yunus takes charge of Bangladesh, hopes to
heal strife-torn country
 Asia stock                                                                    
 indexes and                                                                   
 currencies                                                                    
 as of 0421                                                                    
 GMT                                                                           
 COUNTRY      FX          FX            FX          INDEX    STOCKS            STOCKS
                RIC         DAILY %       YTD %                DAILY %           YTD %
 Japan                    +0.09         -4.14                1.22              5.35
 China                    +0.11         -0.97                0.12              -3.41
 India                    +0.06         -0.84                1.11              12.21
 Indonesia                +0.00         -3.12                0.72              -0.36
 Malaysia                 +0.29         +2.98                0.65              10.04
 Philippines              +0.23         -3.27                1.00              2.56
 S.Korea                  +1.09         -5.46                1.34              -2.42
 Singapore                +0.17         -0.29                -                 0.67
 Taiwan                   +0.43         -5.29                3.19              20.10
 Thailand                 +0.03         -3.02                0.27              -8.20
   

 (Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava and Sameer Manekar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)