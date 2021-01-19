Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Global equity benchmarks jumped
and safe-haven currencies such as the U.S. dollar dipped on
Tuesday as Janet Yellen used a confirmation hearing on her
appointment as Treasury secretary to bolster the case for
additional fiscal stimulus.
The move would aim to mend the economic damage inflicted by
the coronavirus pandemic on the world's largest economy.
Risk assets such as oil and emerging market stocks also
rallied.
Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee that the government
must "act big" with its next coronavirus relief package.
"A strong (stimulus) package would psychologically lift the
mood of the investor and a good many consumers are going to go
out and spend," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Spartan Capital Securities in New York.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.83% following broad gains in Asia and slight losses in
Europe.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.5% to a record high.
Data on Monday confirmed that China, the world's second-
largest economy, was one of the few to grow during 2020 and
actually gathered pace as the year drew to a close.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose
116.26 points, or 0.38%, to 30,930.52, the S&P 500 gained
30.66 points, or 0.81%, to 3,798.91 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 198.68 points, or 1.53%, to 13,197.18.
Despite the risk-on mood on Tuesday, some dealers were wary
before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday,
fearing more far-right mob violence.
Wall Street is also bracing for tougher regulations now that
the Democrats control the Senate, with Biden set to nominate two
consumer champions to top financial agencies.
In foreign exchange markets, the U.S. dollar slipped from
close to its highest in nearly a month as caution set in before
Yellen's testimony, where she reaffirmed a commitment to a
market-determined exchange rate.
The dollar index fell 0.3%, with the euro up
0.41% to $1.2126 after touching a six-week low of $1.2052 in the
previous session.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last rose 3/32
in price to yield 1.0886%, from 1.097% late on Friday.
Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,838.70 an ounce..
Optimism that government stimulus will buoy global economic
growth and oil demand lifted crude oil prices. U.S. crude
rose 1.24% to $53.01 per barrel and Brent was at
$55.84, up 1.99% on the day.
(Reporting by David Randall; additional reporting by Stephen
Culp; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Steve Orlofsky, Jonathan Oatis
and Dan Grebler)