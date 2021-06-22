Log in
Equity - Listing Confirmation::LISTING & QUOTATION

06/22/2021 | 05:37am EDT
Please note that the following additional securities will be listed and quoted ("l&q") on 23 June 2021:

Company Name

Additional Securities

Arising From Exercise/ Conversion Of

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd.

1,000,000 shares

Warrants 2024

Banyan Tree Holdings Limited

32,000 shares

Convertible Bonds

Metal Component Engineering Limited

40,000 shares

Share Option Scheme

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

60,500 shares

Share Option Scheme

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

Company Reg No. 197300970D

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Exchange Limited)

2 Shenton Way, #02-02 SGX Centre 1, Singapore 068804 main: +65 6236 8888 fax: +65 6536 6495

sgx.com

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


HOT NEWS