Equity - Listing Confirmation::LISTING & QUOTATION

Please note that the following additional securities will be listed and quoted ("l&q") on 23 June 2021:
|
Company Name
|
Additional Securities
|
Arising From Exercise/ Conversion Of
|
|
|
|
ASL Marine Holdings Ltd.
|
1,000,000 shares
|
Warrants 2024
|
|
|
|
Banyan Tree Holdings Limited
|
32,000 shares
|
Convertible Bonds
|
|
|
|
Metal Component Engineering Limited
|
40,000 shares
|
Share Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
Top Glove Corporation Bhd
|
60,500 shares
|
Share Option Scheme
|
|
|
