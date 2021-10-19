Equity indexes rise with tech shares, earnings; dollar dips

(Updates throughout, adds early U.S. markets activity, changes
* U.S. stocks rise in late morning N.Y. trade
* Oil prices rise
* Dollar stumbles, yields stabilize
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Stock indexes around the world
rose on Tuesday as U.S. technology shares extended recent gains
and as earnings news was mostly upbeat, while the U.S. dollar
weakened.
U.S. Treasury yields appeared to stabilize, which reduced
demand for the greenback.
On Wall Street, the technology sector boosted the
S&P 500 the most, while recent stronger-than-expected results
have bumped up the forecast for S&P 500 earnings for the third
quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
"We could actually see us hit a new all time high before the
end of the year is out because of corporate profits and typical
seasonal optimism," said Sam Stovall, chief investment
strategist at CFRA.
Among U.S. companies reporting results on Tuesday, insurer
Travelers Cos Inc beat estimates for third-quarter
profit and its shares rose.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 166.18 points,
or 0.47%, to 35,424.79, the S&P 500 gained 28.08 points,
or 0.63%, to 4,514.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added
93.20 points, or 0.62%, to 15,115.01.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.38% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained
0.69%.
The dollar index against a basket of other currencies
was last down 0.27% on the day at 93.67, after earlier dropping
to 93.50, the lowest since Sept. 28.
Currencies, including sterling and the New Zealand dollar,
are benefiting from rising interest rate increase expectations.
The British pound jumped 0.60% to $1.3810 as money markets
priced in a cumulative 35 basis points in rate hikes by the end
of the year.
Bitcoin last rose 1% to $62,657.04.
In the U.S. Treasury market, the yield curve widened,
reversing the recent trend.
In late morning U.S. trading, U.S. 10-year yields were last
up 3.4 basis points at 1.6161%.
U.S. crude recently rose 1.1% to $83.35 per barrel
and Brent was at $85.02, up 0.82% on the day.
In other commodities, U.S. gold futures gained 0.46%
to $1,772.90 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London, Shreyashi
Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru, Karen Brettell in New York,
and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Jason Neely, John Stonestreet
and Steve Orlofsky)