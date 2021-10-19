Log in
Equity indexes rise with tech shares, earnings; dollar dips

10/19/2021 | 12:03pm EDT
(Updates throughout, adds early U.S. markets activity, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

* U.S. stocks rise in late morning N.Y. trade

* Oil prices rise

* Dollar stumbles, yields stabilize

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Stock indexes around the world rose on Tuesday as U.S. technology shares extended recent gains and as earnings news was mostly upbeat, while the U.S. dollar weakened.

U.S. Treasury yields appeared to stabilize, which reduced demand for the greenback.

On Wall Street, the technology sector boosted the S&P 500 the most, while recent stronger-than-expected results have bumped up the forecast for S&P 500 earnings for the third quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"We could actually see us hit a new all time high before the end of the year is out because of corporate profits and typical seasonal optimism," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Among U.S. companies reporting results on Tuesday, insurer Travelers Cos Inc beat estimates for third-quarter profit and its shares rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 166.18 points, or 0.47%, to 35,424.79, the S&P 500 gained 28.08 points, or 0.63%, to 4,514.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 93.20 points, or 0.62%, to 15,115.01.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.38% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.69%.

The dollar index against a basket of other currencies was last down 0.27% on the day at 93.67, after earlier dropping to 93.50, the lowest since Sept. 28.

Currencies, including sterling and the New Zealand dollar, are benefiting from rising interest rate increase expectations.

The British pound jumped 0.60% to $1.3810 as money markets priced in a cumulative 35 basis points in rate hikes by the end of the year.

Bitcoin last rose 1% to $62,657.04.

In the U.S. Treasury market, the yield curve widened, reversing the recent trend.

In late morning U.S. trading, U.S. 10-year yields were last up 3.4 basis points at 1.6161%.

U.S. crude recently rose 1.1% to $83.35 per barrel and Brent was at $85.02, up 0.82% on the day.

In other commodities, U.S. gold futures gained 0.46% to $1,772.90 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London, Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru, Karen Brettell in New York, and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Jason Neely, John Stonestreet and Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
