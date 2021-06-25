Log in
Latest News
EquityCoin : Named One of 2021's Most Fundable Companies

06/25/2021 | 08:37am EDT
IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EquityCoin, Inc. has reached the quarterfinals for the 2021 Most Fundable Companies competition run by Pepperdine University.

The Most Fundable Companies is an annual startup competition giving participants a chance to gain national recognition for their efforts at building a new succeeding company. Companies that receive this award will be featured at a showcase in Malibu, California this October, and have a spotlight in the national press. Past winners of this award have raised more than $67 million since publication.

Led by CEO Vernon J., EquityCoin™ (EQTY) is the first digital token on the blockchain backed by affordable housing. Structured as a public benefit corporation, the company seeks to modernize the real estate funding apparatus by replacing the centralized paradigm with the burgeoning sharing equity economy model.

It has been proven that real estate is the single investment type that has created more wealth than any other asset class. It has also been proven that minorities in America have been left out of this wealth-generating asset class. Simultaneously, the shortage of over 7 million affordable housing units has created the crisis of our time, and it is EquityCoin's goal to take on the tasks of both introducing income-producing opportunities to those who historically have been left out, and at the same time provide quality housing for those who need it most.

To help streamline the tokenization process for other real estate operators, EquityCoin is also developing a proprietary secondary market called EquityStream that logically processes the terms and conditions of real estate equity contracts for execution on the blockchain. Currently, the average exchange period of real estate is 30 days, although EquityCoin aims to reduce that to 30 seconds on the blockchain.

For more information about EquityCoin's mission, go to https://EquityCoin.org.

Contact:
Beatriz Durant
7479001387
313000@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equitycoin-named-one-of-2021s-most-fundable-companies-301320020.html

SOURCE EquityCoin


© PRNewswire 2021
