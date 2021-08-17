Equus Energy Group Ramps Up Leadership In Renewable Energy And Environmental Products

HOUSTON and LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug.17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent interdealer broker OTC Global Holdings (OTCGH) continues to add top talent as it consolidates Equus Energy Group into a renewable energy powerhouse.

The announcement comes as Michael Susko joins Equus leadership bringing a deep understanding of the environmental, renewable, and emissions markets. Michael will be leading the brokerage firm efforts in the West, alongside their existing team of ten experienced brokers specializing in all Western Systems Power Pool (WSPP) delivery points, New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) and New England Power Pool (NEPOOL), along with Natural Gas Basis markets.

"In order to sustain our leadership position as an independent interdealer broker, we need to add only the best and most experienced brokers into our ranks," said Javier Loya, Chairman and Co-CEO of OTC Global Holdings. "We are extremely happy that Michael joins our Equus team as he brings ultra-specialized knowledge in environmental and renewable energy. He will leverage his existing relationships with suppliers and developers to help buyers meet their renewable goals, as well as CPUC and CAISO compliance obligations."

Prior to joining Equus Energy Group, Michael was responsible for resource adequacy at one of California's largest CCA's, East Bay Community Energy. His career began at Morgan Stanley where he spent 5 years in commodities credit risk and then at The Energy Authority where he spent 5 years trading northwest hydro and wind assets on both the real-time and day-ahead desks. Michael holds a Bachelor's in Finance from Penn State University and a Master's in Energy Management from Oklahoma City University. "The decarbonization of our grid and focus on renewable policy is growing and with the addition of a renewable energy & capacity broker, Equus is looking to the future. I look forward to playing a key role in our efforts to capitalize on these growth opportunities in the environmental space," said Michael Susko.

About OTC Global Holdings

OTCGH is the world's largest independent institutional broker of commodities, covering financial and physical instruments from offices in Chicago, Geneva, Houston, London, Louisville, New Jersey, New York and Singapore. OTCGH has been awarded "Broker of the Year" by Energy Risk. With a portfolio of nearly 20 companies, OTCGH is a liquidity provider on CBOT, ICE, NYMEX, and NODAL. The company serves more than 450 institutional clients, including over 70 members of the Global Fortune 500, and transacts in hundreds of different commodity delivery points in Asia, Europe and the Americas. www.otcgh.com

About Equus Energy Group

Equus Energy Group is a subsidiary of OTC Global Holdings. The team of ten experienced brokers is specialized in all WSPP delivery points, NYISO and NEPOOL, along with Natural Gas Basis markets. Equus Energy serves institutional clients including banks, hedge funds, energy companies and utilities all over the United States, offering mixed price power products, natural gas products and power options.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equus-energy-group-ramps-up-leadership-in-renewable-energy-and-environmental-products-301357100.html

