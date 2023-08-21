[https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://twitter.com/JamesGlynnWSJ__;!!F0Stn7g!AwIsgFd6iylylol0aC7RkI8OtpijFf5v0obVL0ecbF0cJfrgYf3DLpJst-hdjStwX7VdW_L8z_TuLTpL99wFZUyme0l93P697avp39HI$ ], @cleveland_peck [https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://twitter.com/cleveland_peck__;!!F0Stn7g!AwIsgFd6iylylol0aC7RkI8OtpijFf5v0obVL0ecbF0cJfrgYf3DLpJst-hdjStwX7VdW_L8z_TuLTpL99wFZUyme0l93P697f3IaYqB$ ]
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-21-23 0715ET