Erdogan and Putin discuss efforts to export other goods via grain corridor -Turkish readout

12/11/2022 | 06:37am EST
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's President Erdogan meet on the sidelines CICA summit in Astana

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about starting work on exporting other food products and commodities through the Black Sea grain corridor, Erdogan's office said on Sunday.

Bilateral ties between Ankara and Moscow, as well as energy and the fight against terrorism, were also discussed in the call, according to a readout from the Turkish presidency.

(Reporting by Omer Berberoglu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
