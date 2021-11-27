Erdogan orders probe into Turkish lira's slump - Anadolu

ISTANBUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan has ordered an investigation into possible currency
manipulation after the lira fell sharply to record lows against
the dollar this week, the Anadolu news agency reported on
Saturday.
It said Erdogan had tasked the State Supervisory Council, an
auditing agency which reports to the presidency, to identify
institutions that had bought large amounts of foreign currency
and to determine whether any manipulation had occurred.
The lira plunged to record lows this week after
Erdogan pledged to stick with a policy of easing interest rates.
It has lost as much as 45% of its value this year, with about
half of those losses in the last two weeks.
The currency fell as far as 13.45 to the dollar in a
historic 15% selloff https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/turkish-lira-drifts-off-record-low-erdogan-defends-policy-rate-2021-11-23
on Tuesday that followed a speech in which Erdogan defended the
central bank's move to slash its policy rate to 15%, despite
inflation of 20%.
During the speech, he said Turkey was fighting an "economic
war of independence" and would not yield to pressure to change
course.
"We are seeing the games that are being played over the
exchange rate, interest rates and price rises by those who want
to push our country out of the equation," he said.
Turkey's State Supervisory Council can demand that
organisations present relevant information and documents, and
will forward its findings to relevant authorities, state-owned
Anadolu said.
(Reporting by Azra Ceylan
Writing by Dominic Evans
Editing by Helen Popper)