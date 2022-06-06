Erdogan promises more rate cuts, plays down inflation in Turkey

ISTANBUL, June 6 (Reuters) - Turkey will continue cutting
interest rates rather than hiking them in the face of high
living costs, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, playing
down inflation of more than 70% as one of several problems for
the economy.
In a speech, Erdogan also redoubled his commitment to
boosting production, exports and employment with his unorthodox
low-rates policy. He again promised a current account surplus
that will eventually steady the currency and cool inflation.
The remarks sent the lira down by 0.2% to as far as 16.6 to
the dollar, its lowest since December when a currency crisis was
triggered by a series of unorthodox interest rates cuts sought
by Erdogan. In turn, inflation soared to 73% last month.
"A part of the (inflation) problem is that some citizens are
insisting on keeping their savings in foreign currencies, the
other part is the imported inputs due to increasing production,"
Erdogan said.
"This government will not increase interest rates. On the
contrary we will continue lowering the rates," he added, urging
Turks to take advantage of low-rate loans and invest.
The lira slide, war in Ukraine and surging energy prices
pushed Turkish annual consumer price inflation to its highest
level since 1998. Inflation began to jump last autumn after a
500 basis-point rate easing cycle.
Erdogan zeroed in on the impacts of Russia's invasion of
Ukraine.
"If there were no clash in the region, people would have
been able to feel the concrete benefits of our economic
programme," he said. "Hopefully we will be at this point in the
first few months of next year."
(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; editing
by Grant McCool)