Inflation jumped to 73.5% in May - fuelled by a tumbling lira, rising energy costs and the war in Ukraine - though the figure was slightly lower than economists had feared.

Speaking to members of his ruling AK Party, Erdogan said his government was working on ways to alleviate Turks' economic woes and combat soaring prices.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)