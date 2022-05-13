Log in
Erdogan says Turkey not supportive of Finland, Sweden joining NATO

05/13/2022 | 07:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan holds a news conference during the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium

ANKARA (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday it was not possible for NATO-member Turkey to support plans by Sweden and Finland to join the pact, saying the Nordic countries were "home to many terrorist organisations".

Finland's plan to apply for NATO membership, announced Thursday, and the expectation that Sweden will follow, would bring about the expansion of the Western military alliance that Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed to prevent by launching the Ukraine invasion.

"We are following the developments regarding Sweden and Finland, but we don't hold positive views," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul, adding it was a mistake for NATO to accept Greece as a member in the past.

Turkey has been officially supportive of enlargement since it joined NATO 70 years ago. Any decision on enlargement must be made by unanimous agreement of its members.

"As Turkey, we don't want to repeat similar mistakes. Furthermore, Scandinavian countries are guesthouses for terrorist organisations," Erdogan said.

"They are even members of the parliament in some countries. It is not possible for us to be in favour," he added.

Swedish Foreign Ministry could not immediately comment on Erdogan's statement.

NATO states that membership is open to any "European state in a position to further the principles of this Treaty and to contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area".

(Additional reporting by Johan Ahlander in Stockholm and Daren Bulter in Istanbul; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

By Ece Toksabay


© Reuters 2022
