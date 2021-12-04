Log in
Erdogan says he hopes Turkish lira will steady soon

12/04/2021 | 07:11am EST
ISTANBUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he hoped that foreign-exchange rates would stabilise shortly and again promised low interest rates, after a historic plunge in the lira currency to record lows.

"God willing we will stabilise foreign-exchange rates in a short time period," Erdogan told an audience in the eastern city of Siirt. "Interest rates are a malady that make the rich even richer and the poor even poorer," he added.

The lira shed some 30% over the last month in a selloff driven by aggressive interest rate cuts that Erdogan sought, but that economists and opposition politicians say are reckless.

The currency touched a record low of 14 to the dollar on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Azra Ceylan; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
