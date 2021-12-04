Erdogan says he hopes Turkish lira will steady soon

ISTANBUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
said on Saturday he hoped that foreign-exchange rates would
stabilise shortly and again promised low interest rates, after a
historic plunge in the lira currency to record lows.
"God willing we will stabilise foreign-exchange rates in a
short time period," Erdogan told an audience in the eastern city
of Siirt. "Interest rates are a malady that make the rich even
richer and the poor even poorer," he added.
The lira shed some 30% over the last month in a selloff
driven by aggressive interest rate cuts that Erdogan sought, but
that economists and opposition politicians say are reckless.
The currency touched a record low of 14 to the dollar on
Tuesday.
