Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Erdogan says he hopes volatile Turkish lira will steady soon

12/04/2021 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISTANBUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he hoped that volatile foreign-exchange and inflation rates would stabilise shortly and he again promised low interest rates, after a historic plunge in the lira currency to record lows.

The lira shed some 30% over the last month in a selloff driven by aggressive interest rate cuts that Erdogan sought, but that economists and opposition politicians say are reckless in part due to soaring inflation.

"God willing we will stabilise all fluctuations in prices and forex rates in not such a long time," Erdogan told an audience in the eastern city of Siirt.

"Tayyip Erdogan said low interest rates yesterday, says low interest rates today and will say low interest rates tomorrow," the president said. "I will never compromise on this because interest rates are a malady that make the rich even richer, and the poor even poorer."

The currency touched a record intra-day low of 14 to the dollar on Tuesday and logged a record close on Friday, at 13.7485. It is by far the worst-performing currency in emerging markets this year after having shed 45% of its value.

Inflation jumped to a three-year high of 21.3% last month, leaving Turkey's real rates deeply negative, a red flag for fleeing investors and for Turkish savers who have flocked to hard currencies to protect their wealth.

Despite opposition calls for early elections and a policy reversal, Erdogan has repeated in recent weeks that rate cuts are needed to boost exports, credit, jobs and economic growth.

Under pressure from the president, the central bank has slashed its policy rate by 400 basis points to 15% and is expected to ease policy again this month.

"We will always be there for producers and employers with low interest rates. We're starting to enforce precautions safeguarding workers against inflation," Erdogan said.

He said unspecific foreign actors as well as "greedy" businesses that stockpile more goods than needed are in part to blame for some sharp price spikes.

At a separate event in the southern city of Mersin, where crowds called for Erdogan to resign, main opposition CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said a new government would forgive all interest on loans held by farmers and small businesses.

"He doesn't need to resign, we'll send him off anyways," he said of elections set for no later than mid-2023.

(Reporting by Azra Ceylan; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:57aOPEC will continue with supply adjustments for oil market, chief says
RE
08:32aErdogan says he hopes volatile Turkish lira will steady soon
RE
08:32aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Studies on Kenya, Botswana, Zimbabwe highlight the need for urgent reforms in Africa
PU
07:39aTelecom Italia close to choosing advisers for KKR deal - sources
RE
07:11aErdogan says he hopes Turkish lira will steady soon
RE
06:51aPakistan receives $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia
RE
06:22aFormer Congo president's ally loses chairmanship of state mining company
RE
05:52aECOWAS Commission Organizes Technical Committee Meeting On Ecowas Single Currency Programme
PU
05:52aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Towards reopening all closed land borders in the region
PU
05:47aCVC picks Goldman Sachs for potential stock market listing - The Sunday Times
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S..
2Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for some investors
3Bitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1 billion worth liquidated
4Vingroup plans U.S. IPO for automaking arm in late 2022
5QUANTUMSCAPE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Quantu..

HOT NEWS