Erek L. Barron Next U.S. Attorney for Maryland

The United States Senate has confirmed Whiteford, Taylor & Preston Partner Erek Barron as the next U.S. Attorney for Maryland.

In July, President Biden nominated Mr. Barron to be the next U.S. Attorney for Maryland. A Partner in the firm’s Rockville office, Mr. Barron has been a member of the Maryland House of Delegates since 2015 and chairs the Prince George’s County House Delegation. A champion of criminal justice reform, he served as a member of the Justice Reinvestment Coordinating Council and co-authored the Justice Reinvestment Act, bipartisan legislation that overhauled Maryland’s sentencing and corrections practices.

Mr. Barron began his career as Assistant State's Attorney for Prince George's County and then Baltimore City. From 2006 to 2007, he served as a federal prosecutor in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. From 2007 to 2009, he served as Counsel and Policy Advisor to then-Senator Biden on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Crime and Drugs and the International Narcotics Control Caucus. When Biden left the Senate to become Vice-President, Mr. Barron worked on the Obama-Biden transition team’s justice and civil rights review team.

Mr. Barron is the President-Elect of the Maryland State Bar Association and a past-president of the J. Franklyn Bourne Bar Association. He has also served on the boards of the Maryland Legal Aid Bureau, Inc. and the Maryland Public Defender's Office.

Mr. Barron will be the first African American U.S. Attorney in the District of Maryland and the first Democrat in 20 years.

