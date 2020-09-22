Ergomed plc Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020

PRESS RELEASE

Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020

Services strategy drives revenue and profit growth

Order book growth underpins high forward visibility

Total revenue growth of 14.8%

Service fee revenue growth of 25.9% (18.0% on a like-for-like basis)

Adjusted EBITDA £9.1 million up 40.0%

Order book up 22.0% since 1 January 2020 providing high visibility into H2 2020 and beyond

Strong net cash balance of £14.1 million

Guildford, UK – 22 September 2020: Ergomed plc, (LSE: ERGO) ('Ergomed' or the 'Company'), a company focused on providing specialised services to the global pharmaceutical industry, announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

Financial Summary

First Half 2020 First

Half

2019 % change Figures in £ millions, unless otherwise stated Total Revenue 40.4 35.2 14.8 Service Fee Revenue 36.9 29.3 25.9 Like-for-like Service Fee Revenue (Note 1) 32.7 27.7 18.0 Gross Profit 18.5 14.5 27.6 Gross Margin (%) 45.8% 41.2% - Adjusted EBITDA (Note 2) 9.1 6.5 40.0 Net cash at 30 June 14.1 8.1 74.1 Order book at 30 June 151.4 118.3 28.0 Basic adjusted earnings per share (pence) (Note 3) 11.3p 9.6p 17.7

Notes :

(1) Like-for-like Service Fee revenue excludes H1 2020 revenues of £4.2m in PrimeVigilance USA Inc acquired on 10 January 2020 and H1 2019 revenues of £1.6m arising from exceptional change orders.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating profit for the period plus depreciation and amortisation, share-based payment charge, acquisition related consideration and costs and exceptional items, less one-off receipts in the period comprising a prior year R&D tax credit and COVID-19 grants (Note 7 to the financial statements).

(3) Basic adjusted earnings per share is defined as earnings per share after adjustment for items referred to in Note 3 to the financial statements.

Dr Miroslav Reljanović, Executive Chairman of Ergomed, said: “Ergomed has delivered exceptional progress both operationally and financially during the first half of the year, continuing to demonstrate our ability to drive sustained growth through a clear focus on our service model strategy. We responded robustly to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with strong revenue and profit growth, a growing order book and sales momentum across the business. We will continue to invest for organic growth and efficiency, with a disciplined approach to strategic acquisition opportunities, and are firmly positioned to realise our potential as a leading global provider of specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry.”

Key Financial Highlights

Revenue of £40.4 million, up 14.8% (H1 2019: £35.2 million)

Adjusted EBITDA of £9.1 million, up 40.0% (H1 2019: £6.5 million)

Basic adjusted earnings per share of 11.3p (H1 2019: 9.6p)

Net cash of £14.1 million after £8.1 million acquisition costs paid in cash in H1 2020 (30 June 2019: £8.1 million)

Operational Highlights

Robust sales performance with net new awards up 22.9%

Order book of future contracted revenue up 28.0% to £151.4 million (30 June 2019: £118.3 million)

PrimeVigilance revenues up 62.1% including major new awards and renewals PrimeVigilance USA business now fully integrated

Significant new clinical trial awards including COVID-19 related studies

North America revenues up 79.3%

Overall resilient response to COVID-19 challenges

About Ergomed plc

Ergomed provides specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry spanning all phases of clinical development, post-approval pharmacovigilance and medical information. Ergomed's fast-growing, profitable services business includes an industry leading suite of specialist pharmacovigilance (PV) solutions, integrated under the PrimeVigilance brand, a full range of high-quality clinical research and trial management services under the Ergomed brand (CRO), and an internationally recognised specialist expertise in orphan drug development, under PSR. For further information, visit: http://ergomedplc.com .

