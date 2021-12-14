Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eric Trading, LLC Bridges the Gap in the Medical PPE Shortage with a Supply of Nitrile Gloves, Medical Gowns, 3 Ply Masks and More

12/14/2021 | 03:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite widespread pandemic supply shortages, Eric Trading, LLC is prepared to ship personal protective equipment to any part of the country. 

Open since 2018, the small, minority-owned company helps medical professionals stay safe and protected with high-quality, disposable PPE. Nitrile gloves, medical gowns, and shoe covers are among some of their equipment available for retail and bulk orders. Being the owner of a small business, Robert Chen takes pride in speaking directly to customers to address their immediate supply needs. 

"Our customers do not need to worry about waiting on supplies. They are already in stock and in our warehouse waiting to be shipped," said Chen

Contributing factors to personal protective equipment shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic (nih.gov) discusses PPE supply shortages in 2020, and hospital purchasing departments are not wanting to get caught as in 2020 with lack of supplies. Hospitals need other options than usual manufacturer and distributors. Also, because of shipping delays coast to coast due to the pandemic, it is a good idea for hospitals to buy from national suppliers. PPEAsiaConnect.com has a supply at a warehouse in South Florida.

The pandemic shifted the company's focus from a wholesale supplier to a PPE retailer. With 10 different, high-quality items in stock at their Florida warehouse, Eric Trading, LLC is prepared to ship orders all over the country without waiting for supplies. Thanks to their local warehouse, orders can be shipped quickly for urgent needs. Currently, the company is also offering free shipping on all itemsHospitals can go to www.ppeasiaconnect.com to buy in bulk. One can also inquire about nitrile gloves, bouffant caps, or isolation gowns at (954) 608-3886.

Eric Trading, LLC now offers the following on their website for hospitals and healthcare providers: 

  • AAMI Level 2 Isolation Gown 
  • Medgluv Bouffant Caps
  • Medgluv Latex Exam Gloves
  • Medgluv Shoe Covers with Non-Skid Bottom
  • Neumask Procedure Ear-loop Face Mask
  • NeuSkin Vinyl Exam Gloves
  • Nitracare Nitrile Exam Gloves 
  • Nitracare Plus 100 Nitral Exam Gloves
  • Nitraflex Nitrile Exam Gloves
  • Nitriskin Blue Exam Gloves
    Eric Trading, LLC is responsible for this press release. For any media inquiries, go to https://ppeasiaconnect.com or call 954-608-3886.

Related Images






Image 1: Eric Trading, LLC ships PPE to hospitals and medical centers.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Eric Trading, LLC ships PPE to hospitals and medical centers.

Eric Trading, LLC ships PPE to hospitals and medical centers.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:28pBIOFUELS IN THE MIDWEST : Today and Tomorrow
PU
03:28pZILLOW : Santa's house is decked out for the season! Can you spot what's new in 2021?
PU
03:28pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : How to Successfully Implement ESG
PU
03:28pDISCOVERY : Science channel announces two specials on the highly anticipated december launch of the james webb space telescope
PU
03:28pSOUTHSTATE : donates $2,000 to Orangeburg soup kitchen in memory of former board member, W.B. Cox, Sr.
PU
03:28pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale of student housing portfolio near Michigan State University closes for $42.26M
PU
03:28pHOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : Top 6 Reasons Maricopa, AZ is the Place to Call Home
PU
03:28pJPMORGAN CHASE : Our Support for Tornado Victims in the South and Midwest
PU
03:28pAMR : the next global pandemic?
PU
03:28pARTNET : With an Ambitious U.S. Expansion, French Shipping Start-Up ThePackengers Wants to Streamline the Journey of Your Art
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks fall, dollar rises as Omicron fears, central bank decisions loom
2Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $13 bln
3Will an inflation-fighting Fed break its vow on jobs?
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, eBay, Ford, Home Depot, Walmart...
5Europe facing record low gas storage by winter's end

HOT NEWS