Eric Trading, LLC Bridges the Gap in the Medical PPE Shortage with a Supply of Nitrile Gloves, Medical Gowns, 3 Ply Masks and More
12/14/2021 | 03:16pm EST
BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite widespread pandemic supply shortages, Eric Trading, LLC is prepared to ship personal protective equipment to any part of the country.
Open since 2018, the small, minority-owned company helps medical professionals stay safe and protected with high-quality, disposable PPE. Nitrile gloves, medical gowns, and shoe covers are among some of their equipment available for retail and bulk orders. Being the owner of a small business, Robert Chen takes pride in speaking directly to customers to address their immediate supply needs.
"Our customers do not need to worry about waiting on supplies. They are already in stock and in our warehouse waiting to be shipped," said Chen
The pandemic shifted the company's focus from a wholesale supplier to a PPE retailer. With 10 different, high-quality items in stock at their Florida warehouse, Eric Trading, LLC is prepared to ship orders all over the country without waiting for supplies. Thanks to their local warehouse, orders can be shipped quickly for urgent needs. Currently, the company is also offering free shipping on all items. Hospitals can go to www.ppeasiaconnect.com to buy in bulk. One can also inquire about nitrile gloves, bouffant caps, or isolation gowns at (954) 608-3886.
Eric Trading, LLC now offers the following on their website for hospitals and healthcare providers:
AAMI Level 2 Isolation Gown
Medgluv Bouffant Caps
Medgluv Latex Exam Gloves
Medgluv Shoe Covers with Non-Skid Bottom
Neumask Procedure Ear-loop Face Mask
NeuSkin Vinyl Exam Gloves
Nitracare Nitrile Exam Gloves
Nitracare Plus 100 Nitral Exam Gloves
Nitraflex Nitrile Exam Gloves
Nitriskin Blue Exam Gloves Eric Trading, LLC is responsible for this press release. For any media inquiries, go to https://ppeasiaconnect.com or call 954-608-3886.