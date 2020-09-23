Eric Trump to be deposed by Oct. 7 in connection with NY probe--court hearing

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A New York judge on Wednesday ordered President Donald Trump's son Eric to make himself available by Oct. 7 to be interviewed under oath for a state probe into financing for properties owned by his family's company.

Justice Arthur Engoron of the Manhattan Supreme Court said Eric Trump cited no authority justifying delaying his deposition by lawyers for New York state Attorney General Letitia James until after the Nov. 3 presidential election. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)