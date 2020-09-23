Eric Trump to be deposed by Oct. 7 in connection with NY probe--court hearing

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A New York judge on Wednesday
ordered President Donald Trump's son Eric to make himself
available by Oct. 7 to be interviewed under oath for a state
probe into financing for properties owned by his family's
company.
Justice Arthur Engoron of the Manhattan Supreme Court said
Eric Trump cited no authority justifying delaying his deposition
by lawyers for New York state Attorney General Letitia James
until after the Nov. 3 presidential election.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)