Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ericsson profit beats expectations on 5G demand despite China setback

10/19/2021 | 02:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's Ericsson reported third-quarter core earnings above estimates on Tuesday, as strong sales of 5G equipment in most of the world offset a loss of market share in mainland China and a hit from the global supply chain problems.

Sweden banned China's Huawei from selling 5G gear in the country a year ago and Ericsson has since lost most of its share in the latest rounds of telecom tenders in China.

The proportion of revenue Ericsson earns from China has dropped to around 3% of the total from 10-11%, Chief Financial Officer Carl Mellander said in an interview, offsetting gains made as Ericsson filled voids left by Huawei in several countries as it retreated under pressure from the U.S. government.

Mellander said the decline started in the second quarter and would show as a year-on-year loss until the same period of next year. China sales declined by 3.6 billion Swedish crowns ($418.14 million) in the third quarter alone and the company is now planning to resize its sales and delivery organisation in the country.

Ericsson, a rival of Nokia, also said the global supply chain issues had started to bite.

"Late in Q3 we experienced some impact on sales from disturbances in the supply chain, and such issues will continue to pose a risk," CEO Börje Ekholm said in a statement.

The company was not able to deliver certain hardware to its customers due to chip shortage at suppliers, coupled with logistics problems, leading to a drop in revenue, Mellander said.

Quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to 8.8 billion Swedish crowns ($1.02 billion) from 8.6 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 7.85 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Securing 5G contracts from all three U.S. telecom firms -- Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile -- has helped the company to absorb the losses in China.

Total revenue fell 2% to 56.3 billion crowns, missing the 58.14 billion crowns forecast by analysts.

($1 = 8.6258 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, editing by Kim Coghill, Kirsten Donovan)

By Supantha Mukherjee


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOKIA OYJ -0.10% 5.165 Delayed Quote.63.92%
T-MOBILE US -0.15% 117.38 Delayed Quote.-12.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Keeps 2021 gdp growth outlook at 3.5% to 4.3%
RE
03:08aChina regulators should act further to free up apps' access to rivals' links -state paper
RE
03:07aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Domestic econ recovery supported by high exports, improving consumption after easing covid-19 restrictions
RE
03:07aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Domestic economy shows continued improvement after covid-19 curbs eased
RE
03:06aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Global recovery to continue in 2022, but disruption in global supply chain needs to be monitored
RE
03:06aBitcoin nears record high ahead of futures ETF listing
RE
03:05aGambling firm 888 posts revenue rise even as lockdown boost wears off
RE
03:05aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Global economy recovery is expected lower than pvsly estimated due to rising cases of covid-19, higher energy prices
RE
03:04aBELLWAY P L C : UK homebuilder Bellway posts surge in profit, sees 10% rise in output
RE
03:04aIndian fintech firm CRED valued at $4 bln in new funding round
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Why did the SEC release a report on GameStop?
2Tech stocks help Asian markets shake off China blues
3Ericsson Net Profit Beats Despite China Sales Drop and Supply-Chain Iss..
4Ericsson profit beats expectations on 5G demand despite China setback
5Chinese property bonds firm after Kaisa and Sunac make coupon payments

HOT NEWS