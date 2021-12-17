Erin Andrews Calls the Shots in the All-New QX60 in Upcoming ‘INFINITI Unscripted with Erin Andrews' Commercial

Accomplished television broadcaster Erin Andrews is no stranger to reporting, but INFINITI’s latest “unscripted” assignment for the FOX Sports veteran reporter may be relatively new.

Today, INFINITI and Andrews announce the broadcaster, entrepreneur and philanthropist will “report” on the all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 in an upcoming commercial called “INFINITI Unscripted with Erin Andrews” airing this month. The commercial, which will be televised on the NFL Network (during NFL games televised Dec. 18, Dec. 23, and Dec. 25) and available online, pairs Andrews with the seven-seat, all-new QX60 to hear her unfettered take.

“The QX60 feels as good as it looks,” Andrews said. “It looks like you own your life, you own your job, you are the boss of the world, which is a big thing for women these days. INFINITI coming out with this all-new QX60 — that’s fabulous, that’s glamorous, that’s well-organized, and sporty — says a lot about them. It says, ‘We’re in your corner, we support you, let’s just roll.’”

During a successful program for prospective owners to register interest in the all-new SUV this summer, Andrews — along with other celebrities including Clinton Kelly, Gabby Douglas, Dulé Hill, and Misha Collins — answered questions about the all-new INFINITI QX60 submitted by shoppers via Cameo in a groundbreaking new partnership for both companies. Now, Andrews is offering her thoughts about the new SUV in the commercial.

“Partnering with Erin Andrews was a unique but natural fit for our all-new INFINITI QX60,” said Jeff Pope, group vice president, INFINITI Americas. “Our customers are bold, just as Erin is, and her ‘unscripted’ views of our all-new SUV should give prospective QX60 owners a look into how it can help them conquer life in style.”

Internal research leading up to the debut of the all-new, three-row SUV revealed more than 70% of prospective QX60 buyers felt automakers didn’t listen to them. What’s more, 90% of those buyers hold leadership positions at work and are more than four times as likely to be involved in philanthropy. Andrews is all the above — and more — making her an ideal and relatable partner to share her viewpoints about the all-new SUV to speak directly to prospective buyers.

“Erin pulls no punches, so I can’t wait for consumers to hear her opinions on the all-new QX60,” Pope added.

In addition to standard seating for up to seven, the all-new, very limited-availability QX60 features standard equipment such as a 12.3-inch INFINITI InTouch infotainment touch screen, panoramic moonroof, heated front seats, leather-appointed seats, a power liftgate, wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility, a new 9-speed automatic transmission, and more for $46,850 MSRP to start. The all-new INFINITI QX60 also can be opulently equipped with 20-inch wheels, enhanced head-up display, ProPILOT Assist, quilted semi-aniline leather-appointed seats, a motion-activated liftgate, and Bose Performance Series audio in certain trims.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan with operations around the world including regional offices based in the Americas, China and INFINITI International Markets based in Dubai. The INFINITI brand of premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing.

More information about INFINITI and its industry leading technologies can be found at www.INFINITIUSA.com. You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and see all of our latest videos on YouTube.

