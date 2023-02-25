Advanced search
Erin Brockovich: Ohio toxic fallout may last years

02/25/2023 | 11:56am EST
STORY: The train derailment in East Palestine prompted the evacuation of thousands of people and ignited health concerns.

Norfolk Southern, the train's operator, informed Watts and other attorneys of their plan to remove all remaining debris on March 1. Watts said he and other attorneys from various firms are planning to bring lawsuits against the company for the derailment, contamination, and potential subsequent consequences to the people of the area.

Brockovich came to prominence investigating the prevalence of cancer cases in Hinkley, California. Her life story was the basis for an Academy Award-winning film starring Julia Roberts.


HOT NEWS