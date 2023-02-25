Erin Brockovich: Ohio toxic fallout may last years

Norfolk Southern, the train's operator, informed Watts and other attorneys of their plan to remove all remaining debris on March 1. Watts said he and other attorneys from various firms are planning to bring lawsuits against the company for the derailment, contamination, and potential subsequent consequences to the people of the area.

Brockovich came to prominence investigating the prevalence of cancer cases in Hinkley, California. Her life story was the basis for an Academy Award-winning film starring Julia Roberts.