Ermetic Appoints Eduard Meelhuysen VP Sales for EMEA

Veteran Cyber Security Executive to Grow European Team and Operations for Leading Cloud Infrastructure Security Company

Ermetic, a leading cloud infrastructure security company, today announced the appointment of Eduard Meelhuysen as Vice President of Sales for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Eduard is a seasoned sales executive who previously built and managed European sales organizations for Fortanix, Link11, Bitglass, Netskope, and Aerohive Networks.

“Eduard has a track record of building and running sales operations and channel partnerships for several successful security vendors in EMEA,” said Shai Morag, CEO of Ermetic. “Ermetic has a strong presence in the region, with key customers including MOHARA, Kikapay, ironSource, Riskified, and more. Eduard’s experience, regional contacts and entrepreneurial spirit will help us scale up the business in this important market.”

Eduard has over 20 years of experience growing regional business in EMEA for security vendors. He joins Ermetic from multicloud security vendor Fortanix where he was Vice President of Sales EMEA. Previously, he was Executive Vice President of Sales at German cloud-based DDoS protection vendor Link11. He also served as VP of EMEA Sales at data protection company Bitglass and VP of EMEA Sales at leading SASE vendor Netskope. Before that, he held senior sales roles at Imperva and Aerohive Networks.

“Ermetic achieved record growth on all fronts, including customer acquisition, revenues and headcount in 2021,” said Eduard Meelhuysen. “The company’s cloud infrastructure security platform provides comprehensive protection for the most complex cloud environments. EMEA represents a big market for Ermetic with a lot of pent up demand. I look forward to building our sales team to capitalize on the opportunity.”

About Ermetic

Ermetic helps prevent breaches by reducing the attack surface of cloud infrastructure and enforcing least privilege at scale in the most complex environments. The Ermetic SaaS platform provides comprehensive cloud security for AWS, Azure and GCP that spans both cloud infrastructure entitlements management (CIEM) and cloud security posture management (CSPM). The company is led by proven technology entrepreneurs whose previous companies have been acquired by Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and others. Ermetic has received funding from Accel, Forgepoint, Glilot Capital Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, Qumra and Target Global. Visit us at https://ermetic.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

