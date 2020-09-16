Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ernst Recognized with “Fueling Growth” Award for Sixth Year in a Row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

WASHINGTON - Growth Energy, a leading trade association representing the biofuel industry, has awarded U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) the 2020 'Fueling Growth' award for the sixth year in a row. Ernst is receiving this award for her continued efforts to fight on behalf of the biofuel industry in Iowa, and across the country.

'Iowa's biofuel industry is such an important part of our fabric across the state of Iowa, and I've continued to fight relentlessly for our hardworking farmers and biofuel producers during my time in the Senate,' said Senator Ernst. 'Throughout my tireless efforts, I've helped to promote the Renewable Fuel Standard, expand access to higher blends of ethanol like E15, and push EPA to provide our biofuel producers with the certainty they deserve. I'm honored to receive the Fueling Growth award for the sixth year in row, and will continue to be a voice for our biofuel community while fighting to defend their way of life.'

'Senator Ernst has continued to be an unwavering champion for biofuels like ethanol, and we are proud to recognize her efforts with the 2020 Fueling Growth Award,' said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. 'She has been a forceful and vocal advocate for our industry-whether it's continuing to hold EPA's feet to the fire over small refinery exemptions, or pushing for greater investments in E15 infrastructure and a level playing field for ethanol exports. We are fortunate to have Senator Ernst's strong commitment toward ensuring the industry gets back on the road to recovery and the expressway to a thriving marketplace.'

Background:

Senator Ernst was presented the 2020 Fueling Growth award by Growth Energy, a leading biofuel trade association in the country. The association represents producers and suppliers of ethanol, including nearly half of American ethanol plants and many of the largest fuel retailers in the country.

In the Senate, Ernst has fought relentlessly to promote the Renewable Fuel Standard and has continued to urge the administration to deny the 'gap year' petitions for small refinery exemptions, telling U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler to 'throw them in the garbage.'
During President Trump's visit to Cedar Rapids following the derecho, Senator Ernst brought the concerns of Iowa's farmers and producers directly to the president about the 'gap year' SREs. Since then, Ernst has spoken with the president, vice president, and other administration officials about the need to deny these waivers.
In addition, during an Oval Office meeting last year, Ernst secured a commitment from EPA Administrator Wheeler to help expand biofuel infrastructure and fix ongoing labeling issues for higher blends of ethanol. After she pressed him on this issue at an EPW Committee hearing, Ernst called on Administrator Wheeler to certify biofuel infrastructure for E15 and remove unnecessary labeling which will increase consumer access to higher blends of ethanol.
This week, follow Ernst's urging, the administration announced that Brazil - the largest ethanol export market for the United States - will extend the tariff rate quota for U.S. ethanol for 90 days during which broader negotiations on market access between the two countries will occur.
Senator Ernst has worked closely with the Trump Administration to remove the outdated restriction on the sale of E15 year-round.

###

Disclaimer

Joni Ernst published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 16:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:02pGovernment Workflow Automation to Accelerate in the State of Texas with Visionary Integration Professionals & SimpliGov
BU
01:02pUltra Successfully Completes Financial Restructuring and Emergence from Bankruptcy
GL
01:01pSTEWART TITLE : Strengthens Operations in Alaska with the Acquisition of Yukon Title Team
BU
01:01pScholarShare 529 unveils new “The California Way to Save for College” brand campaign to celebrate College Savings Month
GL
01:01pCELEBRATING HALLOWEEN DURING CORONAVIRUS : Trunk-or-treating Can Be a Safe Alternative for Houses of Worship and Other Organizations
BU
12:59pBRAIN SCIENTIFIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
12:57pDorsey Receives Mansfield Rule Certification 3.0 Plus Status for 2020
BU
12:56pJFrog shares jump 62% in Nasdaq debut
RE
12:56pDISCOVERY : Announces the Pricing Terms of its Cash Tender Offers for Five Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only
PR
12:55pBRK : Completes Restructuring and Materially Increases Shareholder Participation in Project Phoenix
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
2ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
3GRENKE AG : GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
4SNOWFLAKE : SNOWFLAKE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
5ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : to Acquire Technology Consultancy SALT Solutions to Improve Manufacturing Operations a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group