Ernst & Young Global : Alex Rodriguez to succeed Arturo Ondina as EY San Juan Office Managing Partner

As Rodriguez assumes leadership position, EY embraces flexibility in new office space in Parque las Americas.

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced the appointment of Alex Rodriguez to San Juan Office Managing Partner, where he will be responsible for engaging 100+ EY professionals, creating high-performing teams and enhancing the EY brand in the market. The new role is effective July 1, 2021, as Alex succeeds Arturo Ondina, who has held the position since 2008 and will be retiring after 33 years with EY. The two have closely collaborated over the past year to transition the role.

'It's bittersweet to end my tenure at EY having spent so many years growing personally and professionally with this firm,' said Arturo. 'It has been a privilege to lead the San Juan team through trials and triumphs, including the continuous growth of our practices. I have the utmost confidence in Alex's leadership and look forward to watching his success.'

EY also announced the opening of a new office space at the Parque las Americas building, offering professionals the opportunity to return to an improved physical office space. The new space is the latest implementation of the EY@Work initiative, emphasizing the firm's continued commitment to increase collaboration and drive a continued focus on work-life balance. The EY future working model will be a hybrid one that spans in-office and remote working based on EY client, people and team needs.



Championing the transition into the new office space, Alex has held a number of roles in his 22 years with the firm, most recently leading the Puerto Rico Assurance practice. His experience includes serving a wide range of clients across government agencies, privately held entrepreneurial companies and multinational corporations in various sectors - which he has helped work through a broad range of complex accounting and reporting issues.



'I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to continue to build a better working world with the talent and tenacity of the San Juan office,' said Alex. 'The resiliency and dedication this team has shown is truly inspiring, and I know we will forge forward to support the community, our clients and each other day in and day out.'

Alex has worked in the EY San Juan and EY Atlanta offices. He has been a part of the firm's Assurance Quality Review Program and has performed reviews in more than six different countries. Alex served as the president of the Puerto Rico Society of CPAs ethics committee and is a former board member of the Puerto Rico State Society of Public Accountants. He is active in various civic organizations, including the United Way and the Atención Atención Foundation. Alex is also leading the EY Digital Divide initiative in Puerto Rico, taking action against inequality in education by helping bridge the learning gap which became more apparent when schools moved online in response to Covid-19 pandemic. Alex lives in San Juan with his family.

'Alex has extensive experience working with multinational teams across multiple sectors, giving him the insights and perspective needed to lead the San Juan office. His dedication to our people and our clients will help us continue building a better working world in Puerto Rico,' said Julie Boland, EY US-Central Regional Managing Partner. 'Arturo has shown incredible leadership during his tenure, and we wish him all the best on his upcoming retirement.'

