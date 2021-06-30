Ernst & Young Global : Andres Saenz named EY Global Vice Chair – Industry

EY today announces the appointment of Andres Saenz as EY Global Vice Chair - Industry, effective 1 July 2021. Based in the US, Saenz will be responsible for eight industry markets across EY - covering sectors including automotive, consumer, energy & resources, private equity and financial services - and overseeing teams across the globe responsible for helping industry leaders navigate the forces reshaping business at a time of seismic transformation.

Saenz is currently serving as EY Global Private Equity Leader, assisting clients with investment and portfolio company strategy. His experience spans multiple sectors, including health care and industrial services, and leading more than 500 engagements in the consumer space. Formerly, Saenz served as Managing Director of the EY strategy consultancy, EY-Parthenon. He was with Parthenon for nearly two decades before its combination with EY in August 2014.

Saenz succeeds Shaun Crawford, who will retire from EY on 30 June 2021 after three years as EY Global Vice Chair - Industry, and previously holding numerous financial services and industry leadership roles in the UK, EMEIA and across the globe at EY over a 25-year career.

Crawford says: 'Deep industry knowledge is becoming increasingly critical to EY clients, and the EY organization more generally. Andres is an innovative and inclusive leader, who is well-positioned to lead this drive during such transformative times. I am confident that his commitment and extensive cross-sector experience will harness the power of EY industry teams to help clients solve their most pressing challenges as we emerge from a global pandemic.'

Saenz says: 'The global health crisis has accelerated the pace of transformation across industries, from fast-tracking the adoption of emerging technologies, to the need to pivot quickly to keep pace with shifting markets and consumer expectations. Fundamentally, the new landscape forces reinvention. I look forward to working with EY industry teams across the globe to help clients achieve long-term value, define their sustainability ambitions and address complex challenges in the now, next and beyond.'

Saenz holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in Economics from Harvard University.

-ends-

