Ernst & Young Global : EY OCEANIA APPOINTS CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

EY Oceania's CEO Elect, David Larocca today announced that Mathew Nelson has been appointed Oceania Chief Sustainability Officer, a newly created role on the Oceania Executive Leadership Team. The role will become effective 1 July 2021. EY is the first of the Big 4 to appoint a Chief Sustainability Officer into such a senior position.



'We know that environmental, social and governance (ESG), sustainability and climate change are broad agendas impacting clients across their entire organisations, functions and operations.

In this new role, Mathew will bring together all activity currently underway across Service Lines, Industry sectors and Markets so that we can go to market with a whole of firm approach. He will also lead EYs own internal Oceania corporate responsibility agenda.'

Globally EY is committed to a sustainability agenda that includes an ambition to be carbon negative in 2021, reducing emissions by 40% and achieving net zero by 2025.

Based in Melbourne, Mathew is currently EY Global Climate Change and Sustainability Services Leader, a team delivering sustainability, nonfinancial reporting and climate change outcomes measurement and community investment services.

