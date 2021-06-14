Log in
Ernst & Young Global : EY OCEANIA APPOINTS CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

06/14/2021 | 11:04pm EDT
EY Oceania's CEO Elect, David Larocca today announced that Mathew Nelson has been appointed Oceania Chief Sustainability Officer, a newly created role on the Oceania Executive Leadership Team. The role will become effective 1 July 2021. EY is the first of the Big 4 to appoint a Chief Sustainability Officer into such a senior position.

CEO Elect, David Larocca said:

'We know that environmental, social and governance (ESG), sustainability and climate change are broad agendas impacting clients across their entire organisations, functions and operations.

In this new role, Mathew will bring together all activity currently underway across Service Lines, Industry sectors and Markets so that we can go to market with a whole of firm approach. He will also lead EYs own internal Oceania corporate responsibility agenda.'

Globally EY is committed to a sustainability agenda that includes an ambition to be carbon negative in 2021, reducing emissions by 40% and achieving net zero by 2025.

Based in Melbourne, Mathew is currently EY Global Climate Change and Sustainability Services Leader, a team delivering sustainability, nonfinancial reporting and climate change outcomes measurement and community investment services.

Notes to editors About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.
Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.
Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.
EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.
This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young Australia, a member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited.
Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.

HOT NEWS