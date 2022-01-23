Log in
Ernst on CNN's State of the Union: “We Need to Show Strength” Against Russia, Impose Sanctions Immediately to Deter Invasion of Ukraine

01/23/2022 | 02:04pm EST
RED OAK, Iowa - This morning, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the first female combat veteran to serve in the U.S. Senate, called for immediate sanctions against Russia to deter a possible invasion of Ukraine, saying "we need to show strength."

On CNN's State of the Union, Ernst said that Russian President Vladimir Putin sees "a very weak administration" in regards to President Biden's foreign policy - citing his reengagement with Iran despite their bad behavior and his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan - calling it Biden's "doctrine of appeasement." Ernst stated: "We need to have firm resolve with this. We need to work with our NATO allies and make sure an invasion doesn't happen."

Ernst talked about why this issue is important to Americans, stating that "when we have a stable Europe, when we have democracy around the globe, it makes our country safer. This matters. Russia invading Ukraine matters to Americans - not only for the safety and security of our partners in Europe, but also for the safety and security for Americans right here at home."

Ernst also discussed the letter she ledto the Biden administration in November that was signed by every single female senator-Democrats and Republicans-calling for the president to do more to help Afghan women and girls suffering under the Taliban's rule after President Biden's disastrous withdrawal from the country. Regarding their letter, Ernst said "we have not seen any actions yet" from the administration.
###

Disclaimer

Joni Ernst published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 19:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS