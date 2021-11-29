Log in
Ervin Cohen and Jessup Partner Ellia Thompson Selected as Leader in Law Award Nominee

11/29/2021 | 02:15pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup (ECJ) announced today that its Partner and Chair of the Land Use Department Ellia M. Thompson has been selected as a nominee by the Los Angeles Business Journal for its 2021 'Leaders in Law Awards.' The journal's Publisher and CEO, Josh Schimmels, says the awards "recognize the achievements of leading attorneys and firms who make a significant impact on the Los Angeles business community."

"Ellia is a talented attorney who continually demonstrates her ability to deliver the firm's clients with the highest degree of service and strategy," said Co-Managing Partner Randy S. Leff.

Thompson concentrates her practice in the areas of land use, planning and zoning regulations, governmental administrative law and local housing laws. Her clients come to her for her extensive experience in land use entitlements, with particular emphasis on zoning and subdivisions, governmental administrative law, community outreach, projects located in the hillside and historical areas and environmental compliance, especially in relation to the California Environmental Quality Act. Thompson also has broad experience in environmental review processes, administrative proceedings and land use litigation.

Los Angeles Times Magazine recognized Thompson as an 'Inspirational Women Award' finalist in August of this year. The Los Angeles Business Journal named Thompson among the "Most Influential Women Attorneys" in 2019 and 2018, and she has been selected by Southern California Super Lawyer every year since 2013. Thompson was awarded by Connect LA and the Junior Chamber of Commerce for her significant commitments to community service by providing pro bono land use legal services to the Downtown Women's Center (DWC) and its homeless women. She serves on the Board of Trustees for the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, which supports the many philanthropic and conservation efforts of the Los Angeles Zoo. Thompson has provided pro bono legal services to several U.S. military veterans, obtaining additional medical services and monetary awards for certain combat veterans suffering from past injuries.

The Los Angeles Business Journal recognizes attorneys for their "exceptional legal skills and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership, and contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including, real estate, litigation, corporate, tax, land use, employment, bankruptcy, estate planning, finance, healthcare, intellectual property and technology law. For more information, visit our new website http://www.ecjlaw.com/

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ervin-cohen-and-jessup-partner-ellia-thompson-selected-as-leader-in-law-award-nominee-301433134.html

SOURCE Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
