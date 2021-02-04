Escalating oil prices signal need for more output: Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chartbook: https://tmsnrt.rs/2MPrnPr
LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Rapidly rising oil prices are
signalling the need for more production in the second half of
the year to halt the fall in global inventories and satisfy
recovering consumption as epidemic-related travel restrictions
ease.
Global petroleum stocks have fallen by almost 600 million
barrels since May 2020, after rising by over 1.2 billion barrels
in the previous five months as a result of the epidemic and
lockdowns.
Stocks are expected to decline by a further 140 million
barrels over the rest of the year, according to estimates
prepared last month by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration ("Short-term energy outlook", EIA, Jan. 12).
Inventories are likely to end 2021 several hundred million
barrels above the level at the end of 2019, before coronavirus
struck, but that was a relatively tight baseline against which
to measure stock levels.
The expected production shortfall in the rest of this year,
and inventory draw down, has already been reflected in the sharp
rise in front-month futures prices and the shift in calendar
spreads into a significant backwardation.
Brent prices have climbed by almost $20 barrel (50%) since
the announcement of the first successful coronavirus vaccine
trial at the start of November, to the highest level for almost
a year.
And Brent's six-month calendar spread has swung into a
backwardation of more than $2.20 per barrel (the 80th percentile
for all trading days since 1990) from a contango of $2.50 (which
was only the 18th percentile).
The spread is at its tightest since January 2020, before the
epidemic and the Saudi-Russian volume war sent the oil industry
into a slump (https://tmsnrt.rs/2MPrnPr).
The rapid escalation in spot prices and tightening in
spreads is consistent with a market climbing towards a cyclical
peak, and signalling the need for more output to relieve
expected future shortfalls.
PRODUCTION RAMP UP
Oil producers have already started to respond to the rise in
prices, albeit it cautiously and from a low base, by increasing
exploration expenditure and drilling programmes, especially in
the United States.
The number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States has
increased by 123 (72%) in a little over five months, according
to oilfield services firm Baker Hughes.
The rig count is still down by around 380 compared with the
same period last year, but it is trending steadily upwards, with
increases in 18 out of the last 19 weeks.
Experience suggests the rig count responds to price changes
with an average lag of 4-6 months, which allows for delays in
decision-making, contracting and moving equipment to the well
site and setting it up.
The rise in the rig count so far mostly reflects rising
prices during the second and third quarters of 2020, as they
bounced back from lows in April and May 2020.
The more recent price surge since November is expected to
keep the rig count climbing throughout the first and second
quarters of 2021.
There is normally an additional delay of six to nine months
from the moment when rigs start to drill to the point where new
wells begin to flow commercially, so output is likely to
increase through the rest of the year.
U.S. oil production is expected to hit a cyclical low this
month, stabilise, and then increase gradually in the second half
of 2021 and throughout 2022.
Last month, the EIA forecast U.S. domestic production would
increase by nearly 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) between
February 2021 and December 2022.
But the continued upward pressure on prices and calendar
spreads implies traders do not think the anticipated increase in
U.S. production will be enough to meet increased consumption and
inventories.
SPOTLIGHT ON OPEC+
Escalating prices signal the need for a significantly faster
ramp-up in U.S. production, or an increase in output from OPEC
members and their partners in the expanded OPEC+ group.
In the last decade, whenever real Brent prices have been at
$60 or higher, shale producers have increased their output to
fill the production-consumption gap, capturing market share from
OPEC.
Last year, when prices and spreads were close to current
levels, Russia and Saudi Arabia fell out over production policy,
triggering an ill-timed volume war in March and April, just as
the epidemic reached its first peak.
Russia pushed for output increases to protect market share,
while Saudia Arabia pressed to continue restricting output in
the hope of pushing prices higher.
The market is now back to the same critical price and spread
threshold where divisions over strategy are likely to re-emerge.
Related columns:
- Oil market on track to rebalance around mid-2021
- U.S. petroleum stocks nearing normal after wild 2020
(Reuters, Jan. 8)
- Swinging again, Saudi Arabia sacrifices market share to
protect oil price
- Oil prices anticipate tight market by mid-2021 (Reuters,
Nov. 19)
(Editing by David Evans)