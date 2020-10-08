Escalent : Named Twice as Finalists For The Marketing Research & Insight Excellence Awards

Escalent earns two Quirk’s award nominations for outstanding research work out of hundreds of entries

Escalent is thrilled to announce the recognition of an Escalent team and an Escalent individual as finalists for the Marketing Research & Insight Excellence Awards for their outstanding work throughout 2019. The awards, organized by Quirk’s Media, highlight professionals, brands and products that significantly impact marketing research across various industries.

A Financial Services team led by Escalent Senior Vice President Loribeth McCann, has been named a finalist for the Client/Supplier Collaboration Award for their work with Bank of America to redefine value. Aligning the benefits of Advantage Banking with what’s meaningful to the customer required all parties to work seamlessly to complete a sophisticated project to support evolving plans for their new checking account. Core Escalent team members included Riva Kupritz, Angela Burns and Laura Winebarger.

Christopher Barnes, Escalent’s chief product officer and managing director of its Financial Services division, has been named a finalist for the Researcher of the Year Award. His experience conducting pandemic and economic calamity research and serving as a senior advisor to members of Congress made him uniquely qualified to help the industry navigate COVID-19. He used his expertise to help policymakers understand what consumers need in areas like security, stimulus, and reopening, and to act on food supply issues and mortgage relief. He also advised leaders in dozens of industries, counseling on short-, medium-, and long-term strategies for the recovery.

“Loribeth and Chris have helped our clients navigate extreme disruption, better positioning them for success as a result of their day-to-day excellence,” said Melissa Sauter, CEO of Escalent. “We are incredibly proud of their achievements. We are incredibly proud to be a trusted partner to the world’s leading brands. And, we are honored to be among a very impressive list of award finalists.”

The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards consist of categories covering both individual and team achievements as well as recognitions for best projects, MR tools and those that use their research talents to make the world a better place.

Winners will be announced live during the virtual celebration on Monday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. ET.

