Escalon and Early Growth to Hold India COVID Relief Fundraiser to Support AIF's COVID Relief Efforts

The American India Foundation (AIF) is excited to announce an upcoming online fundraiser to be held by Escalon, a leading essential business services (EBS) provider, and Early Growth, the leading provider of CFO, accounting, and tax services to venture-backed startups, on July 15th at 1:00 PM PT.

The event will feature a panel to discuss the critical subject of how small- to medium-sized business can navigate a post-COVID-19 environment. The online event will feature celebrity panelist Daymond John, star of ABC's Shark Tank, and other leading business experts discussing this important topic, as well as a fundraiser to support causes focusing on helping young aspiring businesspeople and on addressing India’s COVID crisis, which AIF has been front and center on by building oxygen plants across the nation, providing thousands of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and other essential equipment during this challenging time in India. The online event is expected to draw over 1,000 attendees and the fundraiser hopes to raise $100,000.

The panel will include:

Anurag Pal, CEO of Escalon (panel lead)

Daymond John, CEO of FUBU and celebrity star of ABC's Shark Tank

Jordan French, Founder, CEO and Executive Editor of Grit Daily, the premiere startup news hub

Rich Russey, Publisher of Inc. Magazine

Venky Ganesan, Partner at Menlo Ventures

According to Escalon’s Chairman Ruby Sahiwal, Escalon will use the platform as an opportunity for those interested in the India cause to donate money to help build the oxygen plants. “We are very pleased to be able to provide a platform to help out India during these trying times,” Sahiwal said. “We are happy to be working with AIF because we know they’ll put the funds to good use and people will actually get the full benefit of the donations.”

Along with AIF, the fundraiser will support Austin Hooper Foundation’s important work to advance young adults’ desire to become businesspeople

Nishant Pandey, CEO of AIF, stated, “We are thrilled to be part of Escalon’s fundraiser as it not only serves as a fundraiser for AIF’s work at this time, but it also provides a unique opportunity for businesses to learn from experts how the post-COVID-19 world might affect them. AIF is extremely grateful.”

To learn more about the fundraiser or to sign up to attend, please go to https://info.escalon.services/fundraiser.

About Escalon Services

Since 2006, Escalon has shepherded over 4,000 companies across many verticals and in 22 countries. Escalon has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list three times over the past four years. The company provides a one-stop shop for the common back office needs that every business must do, including accounting, bookkeeping, insurance, benefits, and recruiting. Escalon makes sure these essential business services are running like clockwork.

About the American India Foundation

The American India Foundation is committed to catalyzing social and economic change in India and building a lasting bridge between the United States and India through high-impact interventions in education, livelihoods, public health, and leadership development, with a particular emphasis on empowering girls and women to achieve gender equity. Working closely with local communities, AIF partners with NGOs and government to develop and test innovative solutions and with governments to create and scale sustainable impact. Founded in 2001 at the initiative of President Bill Clinton following a request from Prime Minister Vajpayee, AIF has impacted the lives of 6.7 million of India’s poor in 26 states.

