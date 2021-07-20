Esker : to Automate DMC Global's Accounts Payable Processes

Esker’s cloud ERP connectivity suite integrates disparate ERP systems and reduces manual processing by more than 75%

Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced that diversified holding company DMC Global Inc. has selected Esker’s solution to automate its accounts payable (AP) processes.

DMC Global operates two international business units in different industries that use disparate ERP systems. Initially, the company sought to replace the invoice automation software it used in its European offices. This then spurred a review of its U.S. offices’ invoice process, during which they discovered that more than 20 manual steps were required to process a single invoice using the current system. DMC Global saw an opportunity to expand the use of automation across its operations worldwide, and consolidate the AP process into a single portal.

“Our goal went beyond simply replacing our current technology,” said DMC Global Chief Information Officer Jeff Fithian. “We wanted to modernize our processes and find a partner that could enhance how we scale to accommodate business expansion.”

DMC Global intends to accelerate its growth and needed a cloud platform that could integrate with any system. With Esker’s 35+ years of experience in ERP integration and ability to integrate with more than 70 ERP systems, it was able to overcome the challenges of incompatible systems and legacy overhauls to enable true scalability for DMC Global.

“When companies make an acquisition, they inherit the organization’s system with very little time to adapt. The CFO is then faced with the challenge of operating as a unified company with full visibility,” said Esker Worldwide Chief Operating Officer Emmanuel Olivier. “Abandoning ERP systems is an expensive process, but with Esker, companies like DMC Global can integrate with any ERP through a single AP automation hub. This drives agility, scalability and security, and ultimately, it leaves more resources for future acquisitions.”

With Esker’s global solutions and multi-ERP integrations, DMC Global selected Esker to transform its AP process. As an international vendor, Esker provides multi-language and multi-currency offerings in its optical character recognition (OCR), optical mark recognition (OMR), bar code recognition and handwriting recognition (ICR). As DMC Global pursues future growth opportunities, it now has a scalable solution it can use globally.

“Esker’s global footprint was a major selling point for us, as they are able to house data in Europe, which few companies offer or even ask about,” Fithian said. “Additionally, it was obvious they understood our pain points related to unifying new systems—and were the only vendor that had a certified solution for the SAP S4/HANA® Cloud platform we use.”

Initial implementation showed that Esker reduces manual steps for invoice processing in the U.S. office by more than 75%. These time-saving processes with reduced late payments will increase productivity across the organization and strengthen relationships throughout DMC Global’s business ecosystem of companies, suppliers, customers and employees. DMC Global will continue to implement Esker’s Accounts Payable solution with the company’s teams in Europe and the U.S.

About DMC Global

DMC Global is a diversified holding company. Today, DMC’s portfolio consists of DynaEnergetics and NobelClad, which collectively address the energy, industrial processing and transportation markets. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information on DMC Global, visit dmcglobal.com.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for finance and customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker’s solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005034/en/