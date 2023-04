Today at 08:41 am

April 23 (Reuters) -

* ESKOM SAYS STAGE 4 LOADSHEDDING WILL BE IMPLEMENTED FROM 16:00 SUNDAYAFTERNOON UNTIL 05:00 ON MONDAY - TWEET

* ESKOM SAYS STAGE 4 LOADSHEDDING WILL BE FOLLOWED BY STAGE 3 LOADSHEDDING FROM 05:00 TO 16:00 - TWEET Source text: [https://bit.ly/3mSHG0q]