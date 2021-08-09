Esri : Offers Free Online Course That Teaches Cutting-Edge Imagery Capabilities

New Training Shows How to Gain Analytic Insight from Satellite, Drone, and Sensor Data

The ability to predict what will happen where with any degree of precision, or take action after observing and identifying a trend, is a coveted skill in myriad job fields. Imagery analysis can help achieve it.

Beginning August 11, Esri, the world leader in location intelligence technology, is offering a free six-week online course to explore imagery and remotely sensed data using Esri's ArcGIS software. Focused on capturing, processing, visualizing, analyzing, and sharing imagery data—gaining insight from the pixels—the course is open to anyone.

The massive open online course (MOOC) Imagery in Action provides a comprehensive introduction to the latest workflows and ArcGIS capabilities that can make sense of an otherwise overwhelming amount of data.

"ArcGIS has tools to help you find anomalies, explore trends, forecast, and perform predictive analysis," said Vinay Viswambharan, product manager on Esri's imagery and remote sensing team, who contributed his expertise to the course.

The no-cost self-paced course will be available for six weeks on Esri's training website, and new content will be posted every Wednesday by 3:00 a.m. (PT). The course includes full access to ArcGIS Pro, ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Image Analyst, and ArcGIS Image for ArcGIS Online software. The training also includes video presentations by Esri experts, discussion forums, and hands-on software exercises. Those who enroll will discover how new tools and techniques for working with imagery data have vastly improved field data collection, asset inspection, change detection analysis, situational awareness, and more.

Each course section focuses on a specific topic and imagery application. Participants will explore a wide range of scenarios using realistic imagery and remotely sensed data, much of it from the rich collections available in ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World.

Hands-on exercises provide guided practice applying on-the-fly visualization techniques and dynamic raster processing functions that reveal information undetectable by human eyes. Participants will also perform change detection using high-resolution earth observation data, create and share 2D and 3D imagery products, and extract features from imagery using a deep learning model.

The course will show why organizations of all sizes and across all sectors now rely on imagery to streamline operations, maintain situational awareness, and create information that supports business and policy decisions. Course participants will develop practical skills to help organizations make informed decisions using imagery.

Imagery in Action is open to learners worldwide. All that's needed to attend is an ArcGIS account, which is free and easy to create at accounts.esri.com. A certificate of completion will be awarded to all participants who finish the course.

To view course details and register, visit go.esri.com/2021-imagery-mooc.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2021 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005680/en/