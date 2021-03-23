Log in
Esri : Releases New Book for Utilities Getting Started with GIS

03/23/2021 | 09:11am EDT
Applying Spatial Analytics to Water and Power Services

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of Delivering Water and Power: GIS for Utilities.

More and more, modern utilities are applying technology like sensors and data visualization tools to their operations. Using a geographic information system (GIS), utilities can give context to the wealth of information that's collected. A well-run utility can be characterized as follows:

  • Resilient and reliable
  • Operationally flexible
  • Safe and secure
  • Customer focused

Drawing on real-world examples, Delivering Water and Power: GIS for Utilities addresses each of these characteristics. Contributors from utility organizations around the world share their challenges and successes. Chapters touch on technology upgrades, the application of dashboards, customer information and engagement, and more. Also, help in getting started with GIS is provided for each section.

Delivering Water and Power is available in print (ISBN: 9781589486751, 150 pages, US$19.99) and as an e-book (ISBN: 9781589486768, US$19.99). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2021 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.


© Business Wire 2021
