Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Essar Oil UK to build $430 million carbon capture facility at Stanlow refinery

11/30/2022 | 04:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view of Essar Oil UKs Stanlow oil refinery near Ellesmere Port

LONDON (Reuters) - Essar Oil UK said on Wednesday it planned to invest 360 million pounds ($432 million) to build a carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility at its Stanlow refinery.

Once complete in 2027, the CCS plant will eliminate an estimated 0.81 million tonnes of CO2 per year - the equivalent of taking 400,000 cars off the road, eliminating nearly 40% of all Stanlow emissions, Essar said.

($1 = 0.8337 pounds)

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.95% 85.77 Delayed Quote.7.57%
WTI 1.26% 79.747 Delayed Quote.1.56%
Latest news "Economy"
05:02aIndia govt steps up audit of EV firms taking subsidies -CNBC TV 18
RE
05:00aCommerce secretary to tout U.S. strategy to counter China
RE
05:00aEuro zone inflation drops, bolstering hopes for smaller ECB hike
RE
05:00aReport warns U.S. chip design market share to plunge without government support
RE
04:57aCEZ gets 3 initial bids to build new unit at Dukovany nuclear plant
RE
04:54aWorld stocks in upbeat spirits, Fed's Powell in the spotlight
RE
04:52aEssar Oil UK to build $430 million carbon capture facility at Stanlow refinery
RE
04:51aMalaysia's Petronas posts third quarter profit
RE
04:50aOverseas Chinese step up protests as calls mount for change
RE
04:48aWilhelmshaven LNG terminal on course for start by year-end
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD set to be China's top-selling car brand for Nov, Tesla gains -data
2Asia stocks choppy as investors cautious after disappointing China data
3VONOVIA : Barclays sticks Neutral
4ROLLS-ROYCE : Barclays raises its recommendation to Buy
5Rio Tinto Expects Steady Iron-Ore Shipments in 2023

HOT NEWS