Essig PLM : Joins the PTC Partner Network

Partnership Expands Essig PLM’s CAD and PLM Solution Offering

Essig PLM, a leading provider of enterprise technology solutions and consultancy services, today announced that it has joined the PTC Partner Network.

Essig PLM has extensive knowledge in working with PTC solutions and has long been supporting the digital transformation initiatives of manufacturers worldwide with its computer-aided design (CAD) and product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions. This partnership expands Essig’s solution offering with PTC’s Creo® design and Windchill® PLM software products across all of the Essig business divisions.

“Essig is excited to be partnering with PTC,” said Joe Daly, CEO of Essig PLM. “Adding PTC solutions to our offering extends our ability to leverage our technical expertise, best practice approach and experience implementing solutions that drive business results.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Essig to the PTC Partner Network,” said John Gray, Divisional Vice President, PTC Partner Network. “By joining our world class partner organization, they will be equipped with the tools and resources needed for partner success: allowing their organization to innovate with leading technologies, collaborate with customers and capitalize on new and exciting market opportunities that are unlocked by the convergence of physical and digital worlds.”

To learn more about Creo and Windchill, contact info@essigplm.com.

About Essig PLM

Essig PLM is a leading provider of enterprise technology solutions and consultancy services proven to increase operational efficiency and enable innovation. With best-in-class PDM, PLM and CAD integration software and services, Essig PLM is committed to delivering value-driven solutions that support companies of various sizes, industries and locations worldwide. Visit www.essigplm.com.

About PTC

PTC helps companies around the world reinvent the way they design, manufacture, operate, and service products in and for a smart, connected world. In 1986 we revolutionized digital 3D design, and in 1998 were first to market with Internet-based product lifecycle management. Today, our leading industrial innovation platform and field-proven solutions enable you to unlock value at the convergence of the physical and digital worlds. With PTC, manufacturers and an ecosystem of partners and developers can capitalize on the promise of the Internet of Things and augmented reality technology today and drive the future of innovation.

All products or company references are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005150/en/