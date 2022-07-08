Essity buys 80% of Canada's Knix Wear for $313 mln

STOCKHOLM, July 8 (Reuters) - Sweden's Essity
on Friday said it had agreed to buy 80% of Canadian company Knix
Wear, a maker of leakproof apparel for periods and incontinence,
for around 3.3 billion Swedish crowns ($313.49 million).
Essity said in a statement the acquisition would make it the
global market leader in leakproof apparel, predicting the market
segment would grow by more than 20% annually in the next five
years, excluding Asia.
The world's second-biggest consumer tissue maker this week
announced it had agreed to buy Australian leakproof apparel
maker Modibodi.
It already offers leakproof wear under feminine care brands
such as Libresse and Bodyform, and within incontinence products
with its TENA brand.
Essity expects to finalise the acquisition in the second
half of the year.
($1 = 10.5265 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto and Jason
Neely)