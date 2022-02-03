Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

Establishent of Bio-Gas Plants



Posted On: 03 FEB 2022 8:44PM by PIB Delhi

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has been supporting installation of biogas plants in the country through the following schemes:

Small size biogas plants (1-25 m3 biogas per day) under New National Biogas and Organic Manure Programme(NNBOMP) Medium size biogas plants (30-2500 m3 biogas per day) under the Biogas based Power Generation (Off-Grid) and Thermal Energy Applications Programme (BPGTP); and Large size biogas plants (above 2500 m3 biogas per day) biogas plants under Programme on Energy from Urban, Industrial, Agricultural Wastes/ Residues and Municipal Solid Waste (Waste to Energy Scheme).

These schemes were valid till 31.03.2021. Beyond 31.03.2021, the Bio-energy Programme of MNRE has been continued for the period of FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26 only to meet the already created liabilities and no new projects are to be sanctioned.

TheCentral Financial Assistance (CFA) which was being provided under the above schemes when they were being implemented was as follows:-

Rs. 7500/- to Rs. 35,000/- per plant based on size of the plant in cubic meter under

NNBOMP;

Rs. 25,000 /- to Rs. 40,000 /- per kilowatt for power generation and Rs. 12,500 /- to Rs.

20,000/- per kilowatt equivalent for thermal applications under BPGTP; and

Rs 1.0 crore per 12000 m3 perday for biogas generation and Rs 4.0 Crore per 4800 Kg/day for Bio-CNG generation under Waste to Energy Scheme.

Under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT), Government of India is promoting the production of Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) as an alternative green transport fuel wherein Oil and Gas Marketing Companies (OGMCs) are procuring the produced CBG.

This information was given by Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shri R.K Singh in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

